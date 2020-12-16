Joss Whedon Is Not Likely to Return to Direct the 'Firefly' Reboot

Nathan Fillion isn’t naive enough to think that he could play his same role in the Firefly reboot, now that we're nearly 20 years removed from the original. Nathan played Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds in the first and only season of the space-opera.

In an interview with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale for their Darkest Timeline Podcast, Nathan revealed that he also wants to see a reboot. “My dream right now is to have them pick up the universe with some young incredible actors who are going to do such an amazing job and just start doing this great story,” Nathan explained. “And then, much like they did with the revamp of Battlestar Galactica, they start bringing in older cast members from the previous show to come in and start playing roles.”