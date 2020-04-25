The Iconic Announcer for 'Judge Judy' Has Passed Away — Here's What We Know

This morning, it was reported that Jerry Bishop, Judge Judy's iconic announcer, passed away on Tuesday (April 21). Jerry was 84 years old and had been working with Judy Sheindlin since 1996 up until the very end of his life. "Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years. Everybody loved him. He had a holden heart and a generous spirit. I adored him and will miss him," Judy said in a statement.

At first, people thought Judge Judy died.

People initially saw the name "Judge Judy" trending and immediately thought America's TV Queen of Justice had passed away. After all, Judy has been around forever and is 77 years old. Plus, it's not like 2020 hasn't been a trash fire, so maybe we just expect ongoing tragedy at this point. People took to Twitter to express how relieved they were when they found out Judy hadn't died (although we are still very sad about Jerry!). "Just had to reread an article that said judge Judy died but it was her announcer which still sucks though," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user retweeted an outlet reporting Jerry Bishop's death and wrote, "Why is Judge Judy's picture here instead of the person [who] died? They knew exactly what they were doing when they published this." (The answer to that question is that the outlet most likely couldn't find a legal photo of Jerry to use so they went with Judy's like how we did, but we can totally see how that would be misleading!)

Other tweets just expressed anguish over the fact that they either thought Judge Judy was really dead or temporarily thought she was dead. It's all just very traumatizing. We simply CANNOT lose Judge Judy right now. Someone please put her somewhere very safe.

