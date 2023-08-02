Home > News > Human Interest Judge Tanya Chutkan's Husband Also Has a Background in the Justice System Who is Judge Tanya Chutkan's husband? Folks want intel on her private life as she prepares to preside over Trump's criminal interference trial. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 2 2023, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

All eyes are on Washington, D.C. as former President Donald Trump is preparing to face his charges of criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election. As folks ponder Trump’s fate, many have been intrigued to learn that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over the case.

Naturally, people are interested in learning more about Chutkan since she has a history of setting tougher standards than other judges in rulings over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And of course, people online want to dig into her private life, starting with her husband and immediate family. Here’s the full scoop.

Who is Judge Tanya Chutkan’s husband?

Chutkan is married to Peter Krauthamer. Like his wife, Peter also has a background in criminal justice. Peter is a former associate judge of the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia, per a biography shared by the D.C. Courts. Additionally, the document shared that Peter was appointed judge by former president Barack Obama in 2011. However, Peter retired after serving 12 years in the role.

The biography also shared that Peter is a graduate of Brandeis University Class of ‘79 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. The former judge also earned a Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law in 1982.

Peter has an extensive background in the justice system. He served as a public defender at the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia (PDS) and handled “juvenile delinquency cases, adult misdemeanors and tried numerous felony cases.”

Peter also spent time in the education field and served as an assistant professor at the Howard University School of Law Faculty where he taught Evidence. From there, Peter became the Clinical Supervising Attorney for the Criminal Justice Clinic from 1995–2000 and Deputy Director for the District of Columbia Pretrial Services Agency from 2000–2004.

As for Peter and Chutkan’s marriage, all we know is that the couple has been married for quite some time. Unfortunately, details about their wedding date and their relationship are unknown, since they seem partial to privacy.

Chutkan and her husband have two kids together.