Chess Grandmaster Judit Polgár Is Married — What to Know About Her Husband, Gusztáv Font

Judit Polgár, who is widely regarded as the best female chess player of all time, defeated great players like Garry Kasparov, Magnus Carlsen, and other world champions. She is the only woman to pass the 2700-rating threshold, or the "Super GM" distinction, according to .

Judit Polgár broke the record for the youngest person to become a grandmaster in 1991, when she was just 15 years old. She's the subject of a Netflix documentary titled Queen of Chess. It documents her rise to greatness and her battle against "skepticism, sexism, and champion Garry Kasparov." Before the documentary drops in February, let's delve into Judit's personal life. Here's what we know about her husband and children.



Judit Polgár is married to Gusztáv Font.

Gusztáv is a veterinarian who specializes in small animals and exotic animals. In his bio for CityVet Veterinary Clinic, he shares that he grew up loving animals. He worked as a small animal vet in Holland, Austria, Germany, the U.S., and Ecuador, before settling in Hungary.

Gusztáv loves sports and is involved in sports diplomacy. In 2011, he became Hungary's FIDE delegate. Later, he earned a FIDE trainer degree. FIDE delegates vote on rules and policies for the World Chess Federation.

Gusztáv is an amateur chess player, but that's not how he met Judit. According to an article on Judit in the Jewish Virtual Library, Gusztáv and Judit met through Judit's dog.

Judit and Gusztáv have two kids.

Their son is named Oliver, and their daughter is named Hanna. Judit told Chess.com that it was difficult to juggle chess and children, even when she hired help. "Very shortly after Oliver was born I was playing in the world championship in San Luís. I wanted to have everything, and chesswise it wasn’t really possible," Judit recalled.

Hanna was born just short of two years later, and that's when "everything really kind of fell apart," even with daily help from nannies and her own parents, Judit shared. Judit said that her priorities changed, and she wasn't as interested in chess as she had been before. Her rating dropped, moving her from no. 10 to no. 50 on the world rating list.

Judit eventually worked her way back up, but said that to really succeed in chess, "you have to focus a thousand percent." "When doing the right things in family matters, you mathematically have less time," she said. Oliver and Hanna learned to play chess, but weren't pushed as intensely as Judit had been growing up. Judit said, "I’m not pushing them, I’m not working on the fact every day, like my parents did with us to focus on chess."