Judit Polgár Net Worth: How the Queen of Chess Built Her Legacy
Judit Polgár’s impact goes far beyond trophies, rankings, and prize money.
Judit Polgár is widely regarded as one of the most influential chess players of all time. Known for breaking barriers and refusing to compete in women-only events, she built a career that reshaped how the game is viewed globally. Decades after her peak competitive years, interest in her achievements, influence, and financial success remains strong.
She did not just win games. She changed the structure of competitive chess, opened doors for future generations, and built a professional life that extended far beyond the board.
After her Netflix movie Queen of Chess was announced, people became quite curious about Judit Polgár’s net worth. Here's what we know.
Judit Polgár's net worth reflects a career built on historic success.
Judit's net worth is not publicly confirmed, but multiple chess-focused sources estimate it to be in the range of several million dollars. Rankings from Chess.com list her worth at $5 million and has her among the wealthiest chess players of all time, factoring in tournament winnings, sponsorships, speaking engagements, and long-term contributions to the sport.
Judit Polgár
Chess Grandmaster
Net worth: $5 million
Judit Polgár is a Hungarian chess grandmaster widely regarded as the strongest female chess player of all time and one of the greatest players in chess history regardless of gender.
Birth date: July 23, 1976 Birthplace: Budapest, Hungary Years active: 1988–2014 (competitive play) Known for: Highest-rated female chess player in history, defeating multiple world champions in classical play Peak world ranking: No. 8 overall (2005)
She became a grandmaster at age 15, breaking a record previously held by Bobby Fischer. Over the course of her career, she defeated multiple world champions in classical play, including Garry Kasparov, Anatoly Karpov, and Viswanathan Anand.
Judit competed almost exclusively in open tournaments against the world’s strongest male players. That decision shaped both her legacy and earning potential.
Judit Polgár is still called the Queen of Chess.
The title “Queen of Chess” has taken on renewed meaning with the announcement of a Netflix movie centered on Judit’s life and career. The film focuses on her groundbreaking role in chess history, tracing how she became the strongest female player of all time while competing exclusively in open tournaments against the world’s best players, regardless of gender.
Beyond finances and Netflix, the “Queen of Chess” title reflects cultural impact. Polgár became a symbol of possibility, cited by players, analysts, and historians as proof that structural barriers, not ability, held women back in chess for decades. That reputation ensures her name remains relevant long after her last competitive game.
Since retirement, she shifted her focus toward education, commentary, and chess development programs, including the Judit Polgár Chess Foundation. Through these efforts, she expanded her professional footprint beyond tournaments and into long-term legacy work.
Her post-retirement activities continue to contribute to her overall net worth.
Judit’s net worth tells only part of the story. Her true value lies in how she reshaped competitive chess, challenged long-standing assumptions, and built a life that balanced excellence with purpose. Long after rankings and prize totals fade, her influence remains embedded in the game itself, a rare legacy that few athletes in any field ever achieve.