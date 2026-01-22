Judit Polgár Net Worth: How the Queen of Chess Built Her Legacy Judit Polgár’s impact goes far beyond trophies, rankings, and prize money. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 22 2026, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: X/@GMJuditPolgar

Judit Polgár is widely regarded as one of the most influential chess players of all time. Known for breaking barriers and refusing to compete in women-only events, she built a career that reshaped how the game is viewed globally. Decades after her peak competitive years, interest in her achievements, influence, and financial success remains strong.

Article continues below advertisement

She did not just win games. She changed the structure of competitive chess, opened doors for future generations, and built a professional life that extended far beyond the board. After her Netflix movie Queen of Chess was announced, people became quite curious about Judit Polgár’s net worth. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Judit Polgár's net worth reflects a career built on historic success.

Judit's net worth is not publicly confirmed, but multiple chess-focused sources estimate it to be in the range of several million dollars. Rankings from Chess.com list her worth at $5 million and has her among the wealthiest chess players of all time, factoring in tournament winnings, sponsorships, speaking engagements, and long-term contributions to the sport.

Judit Polgár Chess Grandmaster Net worth: $5 million Judit Polgár is a Hungarian chess grandmaster widely regarded as the strongest female chess player of all time and one of the greatest players in chess history regardless of gender. Birth date: July 23, 1976 Birthplace: Budapest, Hungary Years active: 1988–2014 (competitive play) Known for: Highest-rated female chess player in history, defeating multiple world champions in classical play Peak world ranking: No. 8 overall (2005)

Article continues below advertisement

She became a grandmaster at age 15, breaking a record previously held by Bobby Fischer. Over the course of her career, she defeated multiple world champions in classical play, including Garry Kasparov, Anatoly Karpov, and Viswanathan Anand.

Judit competed almost exclusively in open tournaments against the world’s strongest male players. That decision shaped both her legacy and earning potential.

Article continues below advertisement

Judit Polgár is still called the Queen of Chess.

The title “Queen of Chess” has taken on renewed meaning with the announcement of a Netflix movie centered on Judit’s life and career. The film focuses on her groundbreaking role in chess history, tracing how she became the strongest female player of all time while competing exclusively in open tournaments against the world’s best players, regardless of gender.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond finances and Netflix, the “Queen of Chess” title reflects cultural impact. Polgár became a symbol of possibility, cited by players, analysts, and historians as proof that structural barriers, not ability, held women back in chess for decades. That reputation ensures her name remains relevant long after her last competitive game.

Exciting news! Queen of Chess, a documentary about our family story (with a big emphasis on Judit’s amazing career) will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27!https://t.co/kBzJMa77UJ



Then on February 6, it will be released on Netflix! So proud of my baby sister!… pic.twitter.com/PhM9XdfpXJ — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) January 22, 2026 Source: X/@SusanPolgar

Article continues below advertisement

Since retirement, she shifted her focus toward education, commentary, and chess development programs, including the Judit Polgár Chess Foundation. Through these efforts, she expanded her professional footprint beyond tournaments and into long-term legacy work. Her post-retirement activities continue to contribute to her overall net worth.