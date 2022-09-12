The Chess World Is in Shambles After Magnus Carlsen Hints at a Cheating Scandal
It's the end of the (chess) world as we know it because the community is currently entangled in one of its biggest scandals in several years. During the third round of the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Niemann defeated reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen.
Following his loss, the 31-year-old Norwegian grandmaster withdrew from the tournament and announced his decision in a cryptic tweet that led fans to accuse Hans of cheating during the match. Wait, what? Keep reading for all the deets.
Magnus Carlsen hints his 19-year-old chess opponent cheated.
On Sept. 4, five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen lost a third-round match to Hans Niemann; the next day, he took to Twitter to announce he backed out of the tournament. Magnus explained his reasoning alongside a video of Portuguese football manager José Mourinho saying, "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak, I'm in big trouble, and I don't want to be in big trouble."
Although Magnus made no direct claims, the Wall Street Journal reported his tweet along with the heightened security at the tournament the day after his loss heavily implied there was an accusation that Hans was cheating throughout the match. Since then, grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has weighed in on the controversy with his own revelation.
According to The Guardian, the leading chess streamer revealed that Hans had cheated at chess before; a few years ago, the California native was reportedly temporarily banned from Chess.com for using his computer during an online tournament.
Now, during an interview with Saint Louis Chess Club, the chess newcomer revealed that Chess.com had taken action to permanently remove his login access and banned him from playing in its global championship amid the cheating scandal.
Hans Niemann has strongly denied the cheating accusations.
After various accusations were thrown around, Hans addressed the cheating allegations with the Saint Louis Chess Club. He denied any wrongdoing at the Sinquefield Cup, accusing Magnus and others — including Hikaru Nakamura — of trying to sabotage his career. He even offered to show he wasn't using a device to cheat during games.
"If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it," Hans said. "I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care. I’m here to win, and that is my goal regardless."
Nevertheless, Hans did admit that he had cheated during chess matches when he was younger.
"I cheated on random games on Chess.com. I was confronted. I confessed. And this is the single biggest mistake of my life," Hans disclosed to grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of the Saint Louis Chess Club. "I am completely ashamed, and I am telling the world because I don’t want misrepresentation, and I don’t want rumors."
In the end, the famed teenage chess player made sure to let everyone know that he has never "cheated in an over-the-board game." What do you think? Is Magnus Carlsen stirring the pot, or did Hans really cheat during their match? Let us know!