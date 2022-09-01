What Is Red Bull Rapids? All About the Wacky Sporting Event

Middle America: The backdrop for one of Red Bull's fun and wacky sporting events — Red Bull Rapids — which challenges teams to "race non-motorized water crafts down a white water course that consists of rapids and water obstacles."

For the event in Oklahoma City, groups of up to five people were tasked with creating a theme for their raft, performing a short skit, and racing their manmade boat down the rapids at Riversport OKC on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.