'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Author Judy Blume's Net Worth Might Be a Surprise

Young adult and children's author Judy Blume has a surprising net worth. Here's what to know about the 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' writer.

By

Apr. 28 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Young adult and children's author Judy Blume arguably changed the landscape of literature forever with her books discussing coming-of-age subjects such as menstruation, teen sex, birth control, and death. Many of her books have been adapted for film and her name frequently appears on the top of banned books lists for her frank discussions of real-world subjects within the pages.

Judy Blume has published more than 25 books and began writing in 1959, giving her plenty of time to amass a small fortune. Her novels have sold over 82 million copies and have been translated into 32 languages. What is her net worth? Here's what to know.

What is author Judy Blume's net worth?

Born and raised in Elizabeth, N.J., Judy wasn't always an author. Judy has always attributed a love of reading to her parents, and throughout her childhood she participated in hobbies such as piano and dance. Judy says she began writing during her time at New York University while her children were in preschool, per her own website.

According to AllFamousBirthday, Judy Blume's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Judy Blume

Author, Teacher

Net worth: $5 million

Children's author Judith "Judy" Blume (née Sussman) didn't always intend to become an author. Now a beloved young adult and children's book author, Judy began her career as a homemaker with a Bachelor's degree in education before writing her first book while her children were in preschool.

The author of over 25 books, including Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Tales of A Fourth Grade Nothing, Judy is an advocate against book banning and resides in Key West, Fla., with her husband George Cooper.

Birth date: Feb. 12, 1938

Birth place: Elizabeth, N.J.

Birth name: Judith Sussman

Father: Rudolph Sussman

Mother: Esther Sussman (née Rosenfeld)

Marriages: John M. Blume (m. 1959–1975), Thomas A. Kitchens (m. 1975–1978), George Cooper (m. 1987–)

Children: Lawrence Blume, Randy Lee Blume

Education: Boston University, New York University

After two years of publisher rejections, Judy published her first children's book, The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo, in 1969. Her second book, Iggie's House, soon followed in 1970. Also published in 1970 was her bestseller Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret which pushed Judy to national fame.

In addition to continuing to write books, Judy became an anti–book ban activist in the 1980s. She fought against censorship and continues to fight against censorship by reaching out to other writers, joining the National Coalition Against Censorship and founding charities against book banning such as The Kids Fund.

