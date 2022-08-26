Do We Know Anything About 'House of Ho' Star Judy Ho's Ex-Husband? Let's Investigate

Judy Ho shocked her family in the very first episode of the HBO Max series House of Ho by announcing that she was filing for divorce from her husband. The entire family was in shock, and Judy's aunt Tina Ho explained to the viewers that divorces were seen as a curse in Vietnamese culture.

Hue Ho, Judy's father, made it clear that he didn't support her decision. However, Judy defended herself, saying that it took two people to make a marriage work, and her (now ex) husband wasn't cutting it.