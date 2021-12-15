Juice WRLD Had a Close Relationship With His Mother and His Girlfriend Prior to His Passing

Juice, born Jarad Anthony Higgins on Dec. 2, 1998, didn't exactly have an ideal relationship with both of his parents during his childhood. When he was only three years old, his father divorced his mother and left, abandoning the rapper, his mother, and his older brother to fend for themselves.

Because his father was absent, Juice cultivated a close relationship with his mother, Carmella Wallace. She even inspired him to take up playing the piano at a young age.