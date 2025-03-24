'Nightline's Juju Chang Has a Busy Personal Life Outside of Her Busy Television Career Juju Chang joined 'Nightline' in 2011. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 24 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As an award-winning journalist, Hyunju "Juju" Chang has somehow found time for a personal life outside of her career throughout the years. But who is Juju Chang married to? And does the Nightline co-host have any kids? For some viewers, it's hard not to wonder about the life that the hosts have outside of delivering news and sharing small tidbits about their personal relationships away from cameras.

Juju's career with ABC began back in 1984. At the time, she was a desk assistant. Though, as Nightline and Good Morning America viewers know, Juju managed to rise through the ranks in her many years in journalism. Somewhere along the way, she found time to have a life that didn't include her career. So, who is Juju Chang married to? Read on to find out!

Who is Juju Chang married to?

In 1995, Juju married Neal Shapiro, who is the CEO and president of WNET. He also worked for ABC News as a producer for both PrimeTime Live and Nightline. He later went on to work with NBC News, though he has remained in the broadcast news sector throughout his decades-long career.

However, Juju and Neal's relationship was not easy from the start. In October 2019, she explained on the Call Your Mother podcast that both her and Neal's families didn't immediately approve of the relationship. Juju moved to the United States from South Korea with her family at the age of 3. Neal was raised Jewish. For their respective families, their backgrounds were glaringly different.

"Our families, I think it's safe to say, were not thrilled," Juju shared on the podcast, about her relationship with Neal. "There was a lot of, 'Are you sure?' I think a lot of it was under the well-meaning umbrella of, 'Well, your kids are going to be biracial and bi-cultural, and that will be really tough.'"

Juju and Neal went through with their wedding. She even converted to Judaism, though that didn't come until around eight years after they got married. She explained on the podcast that she wanted the kind of "clarity" and "stiffer spine and clearer outlook" that her husband had. And, as a result, she converted.

Does Juju Chang have kids?

Juju and Neal have three kids together — Mason, Jared, and Travis Shapiro. Although Juju does seem to try and keep her personal life and professional life separate, there are sporadic photos and posts about her kids on her Instagram account. And there was a time when her middle son Travis was featured in a news story about teen DUIs, which she shared the details of on Instagram.