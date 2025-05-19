How Julian Strawther’s Parents Shaped His Purpose: "Everything I Do Is for Her" Julian Strawther frequently leans on his late mother for support as he pursues his dreams. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 19 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When you watch Julian Strawther play in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, it’s clear there’s more behind his game than skill alone. Whether he’s knocking down clutch shots or showing quiet confidence on the court, there’s a steady sense of purpose to how he moves, like someone playing for more than just wins.

What kind of family shaped him into the player and person he is today? The answer is rooted in love, loss, and the kind of support system that doesn’t end when someone’s gone. Let’s take a closer look at Julian Strawther’s parents and see how they shaped him into the incredible player he's become.

Julian Strawther’s parents influenced his path from a very early age.

Julian grew up in Las Vegas, raised by parents who believed in both his potential and his heart. His father, Lee Strawther, played an active role in his basketball development, helping him build the work ethic and focus needed to reach the next level. It, however, was his mother, Lourdes, who gave him his emotional foundation. Sadly, Lourdes passed away from breast cancer when Julian was just 9 years old.

“It hurt because I was always a mama's boy growing up,” Julian told KREM. “It hurt me, but I knew that she wouldn't want us to be sad for her and feel bad and be around here pouting all the time. She wants us to go out there and do it for her, so that's what I do day in and day out.”

After her passing, the Strawther family leaned on one another. According to The Las Vegas Sun, Julian’s older sisters stepped in to make sure their younger brother still experienced a motherly love. Julian’s father explained: “They were his sisters, yes, but they also became motherly figures as well. It was the girls protecting him, helping me raise him. It was the girls stepping up.”

Julian finds strength in wanting to honor his late mother.

Julian’s connection to his mother didn’t end with her passing; it deepened. As he moved through high school stardom, made his mark at Gonzaga, and eventually reached the NBA, he carried her with him. When asked what drives him, he doesn’t hesitate.

“I told her that this is what I wanted to do,” he said to KREM. “Once I really fell in love with the game ... she was always super supportive of me, and I know she's still supporting me till this day, so everything I do is for her.”

Turns out, his quiet confidence on the court comes from his deep connection with his late mother. He continued to share: “Sometimes I'll be like, ‘Mom, I need something. My jumper's not falling today. Give me something please because I need it,’” Julian said. “She’s always there for me.”

His father remains at his side continuing to support him.

Lourdes isn’t the only pillar of support for Julian; so is his father. Lee has stood by his son through every step of the journey, from driveway hoops to the NBA spotlight. Lee also feels the connection and support of his late wife. “I know she's been watching this whole time and very, very proud,” Lee said in the same KREM interview. “We feel her presence with us all the time. We miss her of course, but we know she's with us.”