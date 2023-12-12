'90 Day Fiancé's' Julio Moya Has Moved on From Kirsten Schoemaker — Who's the New Gal Pal?

The Gist: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Julio Moya and Kirsten Schoemaker met when Julio stumbled upon her Instagram.

They started chatting which led to Julio visiting Kirsten in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately they broke up due to various reasons neither can agree on.

Julio is seeing a new mystery woman.

It's hard to believe things didn't work out for 28-year-old Julio Moya and 25 year-old Kirsten Schoemaker when they were brought together by the algorithm Gods. Julio, a DJ from New York, was scrolling through Instagram when the explore page fed him Kirsten's profile. He certainly became an explorer when he and the Dutch native began messaging back and forth for about two months.

Unfortunately their online relationship played out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't keep Julio from hopping a plane to meet Kirsten in the Netherlands. They quarantined together for a week which resulted in Julio traveling back and forth once a month before ultimately moving to Europe. We met the couple in Season 5 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023, but various hiccups have led to their demise. Now Julio has a new lady. Who is he dating? Here's what we know.

Julio Moya and Kirsten Schoemaker from '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'

Who is Julio from '90 Day Fiancé' dating? What we know about his new girlfriend.

There were a lot of bombshells during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All for Season 5 of the wild reality show. By far one of the biggest shocks was Julio's admission that he was already seeing someone else. The two met in September 2022 while Julio was DJ'ing at a wedding where the mystery woman was a guest. Incidentally, he and Kirsten were still together and she was also in attendance.

During the Tell-All, Kirsten said she noticed Julio and this woman were following each other on Instagram. It doesn't take a detective to figure out something was up. Julio claims they found each other after the breakup and only when he found this woman's Instagram profile based on the fact that they were both tagged at this wedding. Julio didn't say anything beyond this. In fact, it was Kirsten who volunteered the most information. Evidently the new woman is a makeup artist. That's all we know for now.

Julio has since deleted all of his tagged photos so if you're thinking of finding her that way, don't bother. Kirsten also said her name at one point in the Tell-All, but it was bleeped out. Perhaps the reality television adventure isn't over for Julio and his new gal pal, though if it was up to us, we'd rather see what Kirsten is doing.

Source: Instagram/@kirstenyenniek We would like a Kirsten spinoff, thanks!

Why did Julio and Kirsten break up?

The relationship really started to fall apart after Kirsten discovered that Julio had yet to tell his family he was moving to the Netherlands, despite promising her it was definitely happening. Julio even went as far as filing the necessary paperwork, but he never told his mother about his plans. He the ended things with Kirsten via a FaceTime call.