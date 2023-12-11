Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Kenny and Armando Have a Big Decision To Make About Their Baby Journey on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Kenny and Armando are trying to have a baby on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' and they share an update about having a baby in an exclusive tell-all clip. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 11 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Kenny and Armando have shared their surrogacy journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

They both appear on the tell-all to give an update about where things are now.

Armando originally had to push Kenny to agree to have a baby together.

Most 90 Day Fiancé fans have followed Kenny and Armando's journey from the beginning. Now, they're fan favorites and they hope to expand their family by having a baby together. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenny and Armando give fans a baby update about where things stand today.

The tell-all features most of the American cast members in-studio, with their foreign spouses present on live video. That's how Kenny shares the news of what has been happening with his and Armando's baby journey since filming for the season ended. At this point, fans just want to see the couple get everything they want. Like we said, they're fan favorites.

Kenny and Armando have a baby update at the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' tell-all.

In the clip, tell-all host Shaun Robinson asks Kenny and Armando about their journey to have a baby together. Viewers have seen the ups and downs of their journey as a couple as they blended their families and made strides toward having their first child together. And, luckily for fans, Kenny and Armando have made some serious movement on that front.

"I'm happy to say that we have seven embryos now," Kenny says, after he explains how emotional things have been for him and Armando from the start of their relationship up until this point. When Shaun asks him about how many eggs they want to transfer, Kenny admits, "We are in a debate on this." He explains that, while Armando "wants to implant two," he prefers just one.

At the time of filming for the tell-all, Kenny and Armando had two weeks to decide how many embryos they would use. For Armando, it was likely a case of wanting the best chance at having a baby together as soon as possible. For Kenny, though, the idea of potentially having more than one baby at once (he already has three triplet adult children) doesn't thrill him.

Why isn't Armando at the tell-all in person for '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?

While Armando and Kenny haven't explained to fans why Kenny appears in person at the tell-all events and Armando remains back home in Mexico, some 90 Day Fiancé fans think they know the answer. Multiple fans shared in a reddit thread that they believe Armando overstayed his visa once in the United States.

