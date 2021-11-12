Logo
Jungle Boy
Source: Getty Images

It's an AEW Love Story — Inside Jungle Boy and Anna Jay's New Relationship

By

Nov. 12 2021, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Fans have been speculating about a particular AEW relationship for weeks, and it looks like we’ve finally gotten the confirmation we need.

Jungle Boy (real name: Jack Perry) is the son of late actor Luke Perry, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale. However, aside from his famous father, Jungle Boy has made a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling since signing on with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Now, his fans are curious about his love life since he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend. So, what do we know about the couple? Keep reading to find out!

jack perry jungleboy luke perry
Source: Instagram

Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry, with dad Luke Perry, and sister Sophie Perry.

Who is Jungle Boy’s girlfriend?

Jungle Boy appears to be head over heels for his new girlfriend Anna Jay. He shared a very loved-up picture of the young couple in June 2021, allowing any unanswered questions about their relationship to be answered.

In the pic, the couple is embracing while sharing a passionate kiss!

He tagged Anna in the post and she also shared the picture on her story for the day. Jungle Boy has been wrestling since 2015 with his love life staying out of the media for the most part.

This time around, the whole world knows about his relationship with Anna because of the adorable PDA-filled shot he’s chosen to share.

Here’s what you should know about Anna Jay:

Just like Jungle Boy, Anna is also a professional wrestler signed to the same wrestling agency as her boyfriend. It’s probably a huge plus for this couple that they share the same career path. According to Pro Fight DB, she has participated in 24 matches so far over the course of her career.

In comparison, Jungle Boy has participated in 145 matches so far, which means she has some catching up to do.

A brief scroll through Anna's Instagram page reveals a lot. She’s got over 226,000 followers and is the "queen slayer," according to her IG bio.

Along with posting photos of her in full wrestling mode, Anna also shares photos of her family, including her brother, who just joined the Marine Corps. Anna also definitely knows how to take a selfie.

anna jay aew
Source: Instagram
Surprisingly, she hasn't posted a photo with Jungle Boy on her Instagram grid. As Cardi B says, "If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram."

How are fans reacting to Jungle Boy's new relationship?

Based on Jungle Boy’s comment section on the picture he posted with Anna, their fans are totally supporting their union. There’s a combination of heart-eye emojis, red heart emojis, muscle emojis, and compliments about how great the couple looks together.

On Twitter, fans are also hyping up the couple. "Jungle Boy and Anna Jay [are] literally the most good looking Disney teen heartthrob couple I can think of," one stan wrote before another added, "Jungle Boy and Anna Jay are so cute together. My favorite couple."

A third jokingly chimed in, "Anna turning Jungle Boy into Jungle Man or Tarzan."

We couldn't agree more!

