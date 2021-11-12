It's an AEW Love Story — Inside Jungle Boy and Anna Jay's New Relationship

Fans have been speculating about a particular AEW relationship for weeks, and it looks like we’ve finally gotten the confirmation we need.

Jungle Boy (real name: Jack Perry) is the son of late actor Luke Perry, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale. However, aside from his famous father, Jungle Boy has made a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling since signing on with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.