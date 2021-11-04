AEW Star Jon Moxley Is in Rehab and His Wife Is Thanking Fans for Their Support

AEW founder Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Nov. 2, 2021, that Jon went to rehab. "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program," the tweet says. "Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renée, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

In follow-up tweets, Tony said that he's proud to call Jon a friend and he is excited for Jon to return to the sport he loves. He also thanked fans for respecting Jon's privacy.

As of now, it's not clear when Jon will return to the ring.