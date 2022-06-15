All the Details You Need on the 'Jurassic World Evolution 2' DLC 'Dominion'

While dinosaurs may not be roaming the world as we speak, you can run your own island of them in Jurassic World Evolution 2. The game, based on the popular film franchise that's getting yet another movie very soon, allows players to control their own Jurassic Park of their design, studying the dinosaurs that they uncover in the game as they go.

To coincide with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, a new Dominion DLC is being added to the game.