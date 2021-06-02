'The Hills' Star Justin Bobby May Be Ready to Settle Down and Commit Very Soon

'The Hills' Star Justin Bobby May Be Ready to Settle Down and Commit Very SoonBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 2 2021, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Not every man wants to be a bad boy forever.
We’re now getting into the thick of The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2. Throughout the show, viewers have tuned in to see the crew navigate dating, relationships, and parenthood. And while some of the cast are happily coupled up, others are now getting acquainted with the single life again or thinking about settling down. And Justin "Bobby" Brescia definitely fits the latter.
Over the years, Justin had the reputation of being a bad boy — especially throughout the course of his relationship with Audrina Patridge. But, as the crew matures, so have their dating lives. And now it seems that Justin is ready for something real.
So is Justin Bobby playing the dating game? Read on to get the lowdown.
Justin shared with Kaitlynn Carter on 'The Hills' that he may be ready to settle down.
Almost every girl loves a bad boy. But, sometimes those relationships don’t end up working out for obvious reasons. Fans of The Hills have watched Justin’s relationships unfold and have long wondered when he will throw in the towel on his bad-boy persona.
And it seems like that time is coming very soon. On Season 2 Episode 3, Justin found himself having a heart-to-heart with Kaitlynn Carter. What started as a discussion about their love of horses turned into relationship talk.
“It’ll take me a long time for the commitment to really start,” Justin told Kaitlynn on the show about relationships.
“When I asked if you ever wanted to have kids, I honestly thought you were going to say no,” Kaitlynn told Justin. “Do you imagine doing that and not having that type of traditional committed relationship?”
“No, I’m fully traditional,” Justin told Kaitlynn. “I love that. That’s what I see.”
In Justin’s confessional, he also shared that he feels people can sometimes misunderstand him.
“Am I misunderstood?” he said on the show. “All the time. A lot of that could be the perception or the vibe I give off. I don't spill all my s--t to everybody. I'm not like, 'Here I am!' But I feel so comfortable with Kaitlynn.”
Justin dated Lindsey Pelas during Season 1 of 'The Hills: New Beginnings.'
With Justin being open about wanting to settle down soon, it’s easy to wonder who the lucky lady will be.
As viewers already know, Justin has yet to bring on a love interest for Season 2. However, he was dating model Lindsey Pelas during Season 1.
The pair seemed to be getting serious, as she was his plus-one for many events with the cast. Not to mention, she was also Justin’s date to a winery as they toasted to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s vow renewal. However, things came to an end for the couple.
Since Justin appears to be a single man, fans have been wondering if there could be a possible reunion with him and Audrina. The two seemed to really care about each other while they were dating, but Justin’s bad-boy behavior got in the way.
Justin has clearly matured, and fans think there’s a chance they can give things another shot. Of course, that’s if Audrina decides to stop dating Sean Stewart.
Not to mention, Justin has said that he feels comfortable talking to Kaitlynn — so there is a chance that the two may explore a relationship with each other in the future.
There is no telling if Justin is actively dating, but only time will tell on the show. After all, the guys tend to bring around their ladies among the crew. So, if Justin does meet someone new, viewers will know very soon.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.