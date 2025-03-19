Justin Eichorn Is Married With Four Kids and Was Arrested for Soliciting a Minor John Eichorn thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 19 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia/Justin Eichor; Unsplash

Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn accomplished two alarming things in the span of one week. On March 17, 2025, a bill the Republican senator co-authored was introduced to Congress. It's nicknamed the Trump Derangement Syndrome bill and describes this so-called disorder as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of (Trump)." Speaking of behavior that one might classify as not OK, Eichorm followed this up with an arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old senator was arrested the day after introducing the bill and was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution, per USA Today. In a message posted to Facebook, the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus demanded Eichorn resign. "Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family," they added. Has his family said anything? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Eichorn's family has not released a statement.

According to Eichorn's bio on the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus website, he has a wife named Brittany and four children named William, Benji, Bella, and Emmett. In the wake of this scandal, it's possible that Brittany has shut down her social media. She has not released a statement regarding her husband's arrest. So, what happened?

Police in Bloomington, Minn. were communicating with Eichorn, who believed he was speaking with a 16 or 17-year-old girl (reports differ). He arranged to meet with the teenager near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue, which is about 20 miles outside of Saint Paul, where Eichorn works during the week. He was observed arriving in a pickup truck to the agreed-upon location and was arrested without incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement, "As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up." He continued, "I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses." Hodges referenced Michael Gillis, who was charged with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct through an undercover sting operation in Bloomington, per The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Article continues below advertisement

What is an Orange Jumpsuit District?

According to The New York Times, Bloomington aims to be an Orange Jumpsuit District, which has "zero tolerance for conduct that unfolds in sex work enclaves known as red-light districts." The Bloomington Police Department is so committed to this idea that they are selling Orange Jumpsuit District merchandise.