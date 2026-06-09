Why Is Justin Moore Taking a Break From Touring? Country Singer Shares Health Update "I've made the decision to take some time to focus on my health." By Alisan Duran Published June 9 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Justin Moore surprised fans when he announced that he would be stepping away from touring for a short period. The country singer shared the news in a social media statement, explaining that the decision was necessary as he focuses on his health and family.

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While supporters quickly flooded the comments with well wishes, Justin did not disclose the specific reason behind his break. His announcement has left fans wondering what prompted the temporary pause and whether it will affect his scheduled summer performances.

Source: MEGA

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Justin Moore shared a health update with fans

Justin revealed on Instagram that he has decided to take some time away from the road to focus on his well-being. "I've made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I'll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows," he wrote.

The singer added that the decision was made with his family in mind and thanked fans for their understanding and support. He also expressed optimism about returning to the stage later this summer. Although Justin did not share details about the health issue, he indicated that the break is expected to be temporary. Fans immediately responded with messages of encouragement.

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"Take care of YOU brother and those kiddos and mama," fellow country artist Jake Owen wrote in the comments. Other fans echoed similar sentiments, encouraging the singer to prioritize his health before returning to work.

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Which shows has Justin Moore canceled?

Following the announcement, Justin's scheduled June 11 and June 12 performances at Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach, Del., were canceled, according to Taste of Country. The singer is also expected to join Riley Green on the upcoming Cowboy As It Gets Tour, which is scheduled to resume on June 18. As of now, it remains unclear whether Justin will participate in those performances.

While Justin did not reveal the nature of his current health concerns, some fans have wondered whether they could be related to an injury he discussed earlier this year. According to Taste of Country, Justin revealed in April that he tore his MCL during a skiing trip but said the injury would not require surgery or keep him off the road. Justin has not indicated whether his current health update is connected to that injury.