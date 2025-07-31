Justin Timberlake Shares Lyme Disease Diagnosis — "Relentlessly Debilitating" "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure." By Ivy Griffith Published July 31 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When singer and pop sensation Justin Timberlake went on stage for a series of performances in 2025, fans expected some of the old razzle-dazzle that the former Disney and N'SYNC star is known for. But after a number of lackluster dance performances drew criticism, fans began to mock his performances.

Perhaps because of this criticism, Justin felt compelled to come forward and confess to the public that he had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, dealing with what he called "relentlessly debilitating" symptoms. Here's what we know about his diagnosis and why so many celebrities seem to be receiving Lyme Disease diagnoses.

Justin Timberlake reveals he has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

At 44 years old, Justin is battling all the same joint and health issues that most people face after 40. But his lackluster stage performances seemed to go further than that. An assumption which was confirmed on July 31, 2025, after the pop star took to Instagram to explain his struggles. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…"

The star added that he was having fun, calling touring "demanding and grueling" but also "gratifying." He went on to explain, "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

He added, "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

Justin clarified that he was "trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted." An effort for which fans were grateful, offering their support in the comments.

Why do so many celebrities have Lyme Disease?

Justin joins a number of high-profile celebrities over the past decade who have come forward with Lyme Disease diagnoses, including Justin Bieber and Amy Schumer. But why are so many celebrities diagnosed with Lyme Disease? Cleveland Clinic explains that the disease comes from the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which you can get after a bite from an infected tick. Symptoms can include joint pain and inflammation, and can become chronic.

But as to why so many celebrities seem to have it, Professor Paul Hunter said it was a numbers game, telling DailyMail, "If there is a rich and famous or class bias in this, it's probably because they spend more time walking around in wooded parkland, more money to go out to those areas, or have big homes with these sorts of places." He added that they're also more likely to live in the US, where the disease is more prevalent.

Add this to the fact that Lyme Disease often takes a number of diagnoses to land on, and oftentimes it can be expensive to get a diagnosis, which means that those with more resources are more likely to receive an official diagnosis.

