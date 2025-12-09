Justine Bateman's Politics Became Clearer After Donald Trump Was Elected for a Second Time "Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years," she said after the 2024 election. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 9 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@latimesevents

For some people, if a celebrity is not in support of one specific political candidate or political side, they are automatically affiliated with the opposite end. When it comes to Justine Bateman, though, what are her politics, and what has she said about her political beliefs over the years? She was vocal on social media about the 2024 presidential election, and some believe she is a MAGA supporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Given what Justine has said, some believe that she has made her feelings about Donald Trump and MAGA crystal clear. Others, who have heard her brother Jason Bateman make anti-Trump comments, think there is more to it. Rest assured, Justine has been vocal, and according to what she has said publicly, she is unafraid to share what she believes about freedom of speech and a woke America.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Justine Bateman's politics are obvious to her fans.

Those who follow Justine on social media might know a little more about her politics than most. In November 2024, after Trump won the election against Kamala Harris, Justine went on X (formerly Twitter) and posted a long list of rants about the country and how she could essentially breathe a little easier with Trump in office.

"Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years," she wrote. Then, she followed that up with a slew of other posts under it that were along the same lines. She also wrote, "I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period. A very un-American period in that any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of 'permitted positions' in order to assess acceptability."

Article continues below advertisement

Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 8, 2024

Justine's issue, per her X posts and replies, was that she saw Joe Biden's time in the White House as one where supposed cancel culture ruined lives and jobs for individuals. But does that mean she is a Trump supporter? She told the New York Post that her political and social beliefs are not tied to one party or candidate. However, she added, she did feel a "physical relief" in her body when Trump won the election in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Justine also told the outlet that it's about being able to voice her feelings and opinions without the threat of being targeted for something that might be offensive. What some of the more offensive ideas might be isn't totally clear. But for her, electing Trump helped dispel some of those fears in her that she apparently had in the time Biden was president.

Jack White / @Eminem halftime show at the @Lions @packers game was great. @NFL, more of this for Superbowl halftime shows. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 27, 2025

Is Justine Bateman a MAGA supporter?