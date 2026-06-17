What Happened at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University? Bombing Claims, Explained "I've been to like three Chris Brown concerts, this is never like this." By Anna Quintana Published June 17 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

This is why we can't have nice things. Kai Cenat's Streamer University event in Atlanta was shut down before it could even happen, thanks to larger-than-expected crowds. However, online, claims were circulating that the cancellation was prompted by an active shooter and even a bomb threat.

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Crowds gathered in Atlanta on June 16 to audition for the influencer's Streamer University program. Despite warnings from Kai himself that it would be shut down if “things get out of control," fans did not listen, and it was canceled.

Source: Instagram

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So, what happened at Kai Cenat's Streamer University event in Atlanta.

Online videos quickly spread on TikTok and other social media platforms, claiming that a bomb had gone off at the Atlanta event. "49 dead, 17 critically injured after a bomb blew up during Kai's Streamer event. ATL on lockdown," one video caption read. In others, there were rumors that there was an active shooter at the event.

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University auditions in Atlanta were reportedly shut down after massive crowds showed up 👀📚



Videos from the event have gone viral across social media, and there are currently multiple rumors circulating online about what may have caused the shutdown.



Some… pic.twitter.com/WMr8AHdSwI — MuZic King (@muzicking) June 17, 2026

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However, it all came down to crowd control, as Newsweek reports that "the crowds turned to chaos, ending in several arrests."

"While we know many of you are excited to come to Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department can confirm that Streamer University will not be taking place at 450 Hank Aaron Drive on Tuesday, June 16, 2026," Atlanta PD wrote on Instagram. "If you are gathered in the area for this event, please leave immediately." Atlanta police also said three people were arrested near the event.

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Kai Cenat has rescheduled the Atlanta Streamer University auditions.

On Wednesday, June 17, Kai shared a new time and location for the auditions in Atlanta, telling followers that it would take place at 1 State Farm Drive at 1 p.m. EST. "Damn at the arena now that’s motion," one person commented under the update on Facebook. Sadly, it looks like things are just as chaotic at the new location, with several people sharing updates online.

It is absolutely crazy out there right now!!!https://t.co/d9B28qaiIV — pruuniX (@pruuniX) June 17, 2026

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"I've been to like three Chris Brown concerts, this is never like this," one person said in the crowd. "It is absolutely crazy out there right now!!!"

Streamer University is a weekend-long academy created for emerging creators ready to level up their online presence. "Streamer University will be an all-inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student, apply now," Kai explained in a tweet. "You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed."