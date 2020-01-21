We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Did Kaitlin Bennett Poop Her Pants? Rumors Are Swirling About the "Kent State Gun Girl"

Plenty of people likely remember the name Kaitlin Bennett — aka "Kent State Gun Girl" — from the viral photo she posted in May 2018. You know, the one in which she's holding her graduation cap in one hand and has an AR-10 rifle slung over her shoulder in the other. Yeah, that Kaitlin.

Well, the right-wing gun/anti-abortion activist is trending yet again. Except this time, it's because she posted a video herself interviewing college students and failing to get them to agree with her transphobic viewpoints. Rumors surrounding a report that she pooped herself at a party are now resurfacing because of it.

With this in mind, let's take a look at why the internet is so obsessed with the possibility of Kaitlin crapping her pants in public.