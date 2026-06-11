Kaley Cuoco Has Been Open About Criticisms of Her Parenting Style: Meet Her Kids! "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

When she isn't taking on roles in TV shows across different genres or lending her voice to animated series, Kaley Cuoco is a dedicated mom. But how many kids does she have? Motherhood is something she has spoken about publicly from time to time, even when it's to defend some of her decisions as a parent herself.

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Although some fans might still remember her best as Penny from the iconic Big Bang Theory, after the show ended, Kaley went on to star in other shows like Based on a True Story and Vanished. Along the way, though, she also started a family and found a way to balance both a career and motherhood.

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Kaley Cuoco has two kids.

Kaley welcomed her first child, her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphre, in 2023. The following year, Kaley spoke to E! News about the backlash she faced as a mom regarding some of her parenting choices for her then almost 2-year-old. She told the outlet that she believes every mom is "doing the best they can," and that includes her.

"Look, everyone's got something to say about everything," she said at the time. "There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life." She also admitted that she wasn't worried about screen time for her toddler and that she understands as a parent that different kids need and thrive from different things. Say it for the parents (and non-parents) in the back.

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"I just feel like every kid is so different," Kaley said. "What's good for your kid might not be good for mine." In June 2026, Kaley announced the impending arrival of her second child, another girl. Which, judging by her announcement, might be her last expected child.

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She posted about it on Instagram and wrote in the caption of a handful of family photos, "Completing our little family, what a dream come true! This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life, and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!"

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Is Kaley Cuoco married?

Kaley isn't married, but she is engaged to fellow actor Tom Pelphrey. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kaley and Tom got engaged in 2024. At the time, the outlet reported that Kaley announced the engagement in her Instagram Stories. She reportedly posted a photo of her ring and wrote on the screen that she was "grateful for every road" that led her to her fiancé.