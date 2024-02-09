Home > Entertainment > Music Kane Brown Was Raised a Woman-Led Household and He's Grateful for It By Alex West Feb. 9 2024, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Country singer Kane Brown entered the music world when he was young and has grown into a well-respected musician. The star was raised in a single-parent household and still receives love and support from his mother.

Kane's parents split while he was growing up because his father was incarcerated. The experience gave Kane a unique perspective on his own identity. Let's take a look at Kane's parents, upbringing, and what made him who he is.

Who are Kane Brown's parents?

Kane's household was led by his mother, Tabatha Brown. Over the years, Kane has been open about their close relationship. To show his affection, he has taken on her expenses with his new income. He bought her a car and a new apartment, according to Buzz Nigeria. After all, his net worth is now estimated at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As for Kane's father, he was absent from much of Kane's life because he was behind bars. Kane later connected with him as an adult, but the absence of his father in his younger life had an interesting impact.

While raising Kane and his siblings, Tabatha struggled financially. Finding work didn't come easy for her which caused them to have an unstable housing situation. In fact, Kane even spent some time sleeping in cars during this period of his life, according to The Netline.

Tabatha remarried, but Kane's stepfather became abusive. According to Kane's song "Learning," the man assaulted Kane to the point where he almost died. Eventually, his stepfather was jailed.

Kane is open about his gratitude towards those who made ends meet to raise him. “I was raised with strong women around me. My mom worked multiple jobs and my nana truly was a sheriff in my town,” Kane told CMT. “To be able to honor them is incredible because no matter how much we struggled, my mom and nana never let me see it. They sheltered me from any problems and I appreciate them for that.”

Kane's father is African American while his mother is white. As a child, he didn't know he was mixed race as he had a lighter complexion. Without knowing his father, Kane wasn't aware of this aspect of his identity.

“I thought I was full white, which honestly, I can’t even really say because I didn’t see colors. I found out that I was biracial and I still wasn’t thinking anything of it," he told PEOPLE. "But then I started getting called the N-word. I didn’t even know what it meant, and that’s when it started affecting me. I got in fights over it when I was little.”

Kane has since kept in touch with his father and visits him in prison. “He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” he told Pop Culture. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”