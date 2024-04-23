Home > Entertainment > Music Kane Brown FaceTimes His Wife and Kids Half a Dozen Times Per Day When He's on the Road (EXCLUSIVE) Country singer Kane Brown described his wife, Katelyn Brown, as his best friend. "She's such a great wife, such a great mom." By Pretty Honore Apr. 23 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@KatelynBrown

Country music has gotten a major makeover in the last decade. Among the contemporary country music artists who are leading the charge is Kane Brown. Born in Georgia and raised in Tennessee, Kane quickly climbed the charts following his musical debut, and as Kane’s fanbase grew, so did his family. Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown’s, love story began in 2016. Nearly a decade and three kids later, the couple is still locked in.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

We caught up with Kane on the Chicago stop of his "In The Air" tour. In his exclusive interview with Distractify, Kane got candid about marriage, life as a father of three, and how his close-knit family stays connected when he’s on tour.

Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Kane Brown said his wife, Katelyn Brown, is his “best friend.”

Name a better duo than Kane and Katelyn Brown; I’ll wait. The country music power couple have been married since 2018 — with six years down and a lifetime to go. Not only do Kane and Katelyn make beautiful music together in the booth, but they also have a harmonious relationship at home. In fact, Kane says his wife is his “best friend.”

“Kate's got such a big heart. She's such a great wife, such a great mom — and always just finds time to want to be with me. And you know, she lets me know that too.” Kane told us. “Like, if I'm gone too much — I'm like, ‘Hey, I'm gonna golf.’ And then the next day, I'm like, ‘Hey, I'm playing video games.' And she’s like, ‘Babe, I want to hang out with you. I want to spend time with you,’” he went on. “So, of course, it's my best friend. So I'm gonna make time for that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kane and Katelyn Brown have two kids together, and are expecting their third.

Along with their two daughters, Rose and Kingsley, Kane and Katelyn are set to welcome a new addition to the fam. In early 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy. Kane brought the whole gang on the "In The Air" tour, ensuring he never misses a beat, on stage or at home.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kingsley — she's a singer. I think she'll be my singer out of all of them. It’s good just having them out here. We're not having to miss any moments,” he said with a smile. Although Kane enjoys spending as much time with his family as possible, there are times when he has to be away from home for days and even weeks at a time.

Article continues below advertisement

When Kane Brown is away on tour, he FaceTimes his family “six to seven” times daily.

Even when the Brown family isn’t together, they’re still together. According to Kane, he video chats with his wife and kids a half dozen times every day when he's on the road. “Six to seven FaceTimes a day — just talking to the babies, seeing what they're doing,” Kane gushed. After all, Kane is well aware that quality time with family isn’t a privilege afforded to everyone — including the people who serve our country.

“[My family] knows that I'm coming home. I might be away for a month or whatever. And that's hard on me. But imagine somebody's fight for our country,” Kane said. “They have kids or a wife or whoever's waiting on them at home.” “They don't know if they're coming home. So it's a scary place to be,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kane’s dedication to family extends far beyond his own, so he’s teamed up with Crown Royal — the official Whiskey of the "In The Air" tour — to recognize the sacrifices made by military families.

Source: BFA for Crown Royal

Article continues below advertisement

As part of the “Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown” campaign, fans can nominate a veteran to win an all-expense paid trip to Kane’s final "In The Air" tour stop in Arlington, Texas through Aug. 25. The winner will receive a special onstage tribute from the singer himself.