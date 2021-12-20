Kangol Kid, Member of the Rap Group UTFO, Is Survived by His Wife and Children

Kangol Kid, Member of the Rap Group UTFO, Is Survived by His Wife and ChildrenBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 20 2021, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Rapper and hip-hop icon Kangol Kid (born Shaun Shiller Fequiere) — best known as part of the group Untouchable Force Organization (UTFO) — has died.
He was just 55 years old.
Kangol, who rose to fame with UTFO with hit songs like “Roxanne Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me,” passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in a Long Island hospital after a battle with colon cancer.
In the wake of the tragedy, fans of the rap pioneer took to social media to share their condolences to his family and loved ones, but who is his wife? And what information is there about Kangol's illness? Here’s what we know.
Kangol Kid and his wife, Tajiri Swindell, share one kid together.
Prayers to Kangol Kid’s wife, Tajiri Swindell. According to Tajiri’s LinkedIn page, she currently works as a corrections officer in New York City. Not to mention, she also holds a master of science in project management from Morgan State University.
Aside from Tajiri’s accomplishments, she appears to be a devoted mother and wife. Per The Sun, it’s currently unclear when Tajiri and Kangol jumped the broom or how they got together. But, it appears that they were coupled up for quite some time.
Tajiri and Kangol share one child together, a daughter named Amancia born in 2015. Kangol also has three sons, T.Shaun, Andre, and Giovanni, from a previous marriage.
In light of Kangol’s passing, Tajiri took to social media to share an emotional tribute.
“Life will never be the same baby but I promise I will try and be as strong as I possibly can … Rest Easy my Love I got us!!!” she captioned a photo of the pair together while she was pregnant.
Kangol Kid had accumulated a sizable net worth.
According to BioGossip, Kangol had a net worth of $5 million as of his passing. That figure is a combination of his work as a long-term music producer, songwriter, breakdancer, and emcee. Not to mention, the outlet shares that Kangol gained major coins from ads and sponsorships.
Kangol Kid's cause of death was colon cancer.
Per The Sun, Kangol Kid lost his battle with colon cancer on Dec. 18, 2021 in a Manhasset, N.Y., hospital. The hip-hop pioneer was initially diagnosed in February 2021 and was reportedly hospitalized over the past few weeks before his death.
Throughout his time being hospitalized, various celebrities including LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Anthony Anderson, and Donny Osmond all paid the pioneer a visit.
We would like to give your deepest condolences to the fans, and loved ones of Kangol Kid. His legacy will continue to inspire the world.