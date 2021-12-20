Kangol Kid, Member of the Rap Group UTFO, Is Survived by His Wife and Children

Kangol, who rose to fame with UTFO with hit songs like “Roxanne Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me,” passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in a Long Island hospital after a battle with colon cancer.

In the wake of the tragedy, fans of the rap pioneer took to social media to share their condolences to his family and loved ones, but who is his wife? And what information is there about Kangol's illness? Here’s what we know.