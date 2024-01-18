Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kanye West Kanye West Has New Metal Teeth, and Everyone Is Being Totally Normal About It Kanye West has courted controversy for years now, and his latest confusing action involves the new metal implants he's replaced his teeth with. By Joseph Allen Jan. 18 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There are few public figures more controversial than Kanye West. Over the past few years, the once prolific and widely acclaimed musician and producer has had dinner with Nazis, espoused plenty of hateful ideologies, and launched an unsuccessful bid for the presidency.

In spite of all of this behavior, many are nonetheless riveted by every move that Kanye makes, and that apparently also includes changes inside his mouth. Recently, we learned that Kanye had completely new teeth installed in his head. Here's everything we know about Kanye's new teeth.

What's up with Kanye's new teeth?

According to a source close to Kanye, who now goes by Ye, he had "fixed prosthodontics" installed by a dentist in Beverly Hills named Dr. Thomas Connelly. "They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills," the source told Today. "And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before." Ye's new teeth are made of metal, and he shared a brief glimpse of them on Instagram.

The source also said that Ye's new teeth were "experimental dentistry to say the least" and were designed "entirely by Ye with the assistance of medical and dental experts including Dr. Connelly." The source was also quick to clarify, contrary to what some are claiming, that Ye has not had his regular teeth removed. These implants are designed to be permanent, though, so we may never see those teeth again.

Ye's new implants are reportedly made of titanium and other precious metals "including palladium and platinum in various places according to the properties required of various elements." The total cost for these new teeth was rumored to be roughly $850,000, a drop in the bucket for the insanely wealthy mogul and impresario.

This is not Ye's first foray into experimental dentistry.

Although this may be the most radical thing that Ye has ever done to his teeth, this isn't the first time he has been open about having work done on his teeth. In 2010, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he'd had all of his bottom teeth replaced by diamonds and gold implants. "I just thought the diamonds were cooler," he said. In a close-up of the teeth, it was made clear that Ye's bottom teeth were still in tact underneath the implants.

Ye's teeth are not the only thing making headlines.

Although some people may not be thrilled by Ye's new teeth, they are far from the worst thing he has done in recent years. In 2022, he was banned from many social media platforms over his repeated antisemitic comments, and he seemed to double down on those comments at every possible opportunity.