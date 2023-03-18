Here's a Kara Cosby 'Say Yes to the Dress' Update. You're Welcome

Although Kara Cosby left a friendly impression on the Say Yes to the Dress franchise, her episode may be most memorable due to her age. The beautiful bride-to-be was only 17 years old at the time of her dress shopping.

Once Kara confirmed her age on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, bridal dress consultant Flo Waters, and fashion director Monte Durham had no idea what to do. Monte himself even said, "She doesn't even look like she could get a driver's license," once he found out how old Kara was.

Time has passed since Kara's episode, and there have been a lot of changes. Let's see what's up with the young bride since she appeared on the TLC show.

Kara Cosby's 'Say Yes to the Dress' update: Did she get married?

Source: YouTube Kara and her then fiance Reese in an undated photo.

Since the episode premiered, Kara is now happily married. However, it's important to note that she is not married to her original courter. Kara has since gotten married to a man named Nate Hogg, taken his last name, and they have two young kids. The family currently lives in Georgia, where Kara serves as a partner relations manager at Reclamation Roasters and director of operations at AWAKE Communities Int.

Reclamation Roasters is seemingly a small coffee shop located in Conyers. AWAKE Communities Int. is a program in which members learn to serve God and others through "permission and honor." Both of their Instagram profiles list the same address.

Considering the circumstances, it's not surprising that Kara has not mentioned or posted photos related to her Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta appearance. It is also not clear when she and her previous fiance Reese ended their relationship.

Kara remains close with her dad despite his controversial behavior on 'Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.'

During the episode, Kara's father Jason Cosby acted in a way that YouTube commenters believed was inappropriate, especially after he said that his daughter was a "30-year-old trapped in a 17-year-old's body." Despite this, Kara and Jason are closer than ever, and even work together. Her father is the owner of Reclamation Roasters, which according to their Instagram, is in mission with AWAKE Communities Int.

There's recently been renewed interest in Kara's 'Say Yes to the Dress' episode.

Although interest in updates of previous clients on Say Yes to the Dress isn't unusual, the interest tends to rise after someone brings them up in an extremely creative way, like creator Aimee La Joie did on TikTok. While the names of the characters she used were different, it was clear the video was about Kara's episode.