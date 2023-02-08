Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is a Father of Five, but Is He Married? By Chris Barilla Feb. 8 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

There are few names in professional basketball history as iconic as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Over the course of 20 seasons between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, Kareem became a record-holding six-time NBA Most Valuable Player on top of being a 19-time NBA All-Star player, a title he is tied for the most ever. Beyond that, Kareem was an 11-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, a member of six NBA Championship teams, and was voted twice to be the NBA Finals MVP.

Article continues below advertisement

For all of those reasons and more, it's clear that Kareem has earned his widely undisputed title as one of the best professional basketball players of all time. Fans worldwide know Kareem's prowess on the hardwood, but what about his life off the court? Namely, has Kareem ever been married? Furthermore, does he have any kids? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar married?

As of the time of writing, Kareem isn't married to anyone. Furthermore, there have been no recorded instances of him entering into any sort of relationship with anyone in recent years. However, Kareem was married once in the past to Habiba Abdul-Jabbar and their union lasted from 1971 to 1978.

Very few details are known about Habiba, but what we can gather is that she was born Janice Brown in New York to Christian parents. She and Kareem met in college and dated for quite some time before tying the knot on May 28, 1971. It was at that time that Janice converted to Islam and changed her name to Habiba.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things didn't seem to last between Kareem and Habiba. The couple ceased living together in 1973 for unconfirmed reasons. It has been speculated that Kareem's romantic interest in Cheryl Pistono was a reason for him and Habiba being unable to make things work. The two officially separated in 1978, but remained in contact and on relatively good terms for the sake of raising their children.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have any kids?

Kareem may have only been officially married once in his life, but he's the parent of five different children with three different women. His first child, a daughter named Habiba Abdul-Jabbar, was named after the basketball star's only wife, who is her mother. She was born on May 15, 1972, and doesn't appear to have much of a relationship with her parents. She works as a writer, producer, and social justice activist under the name Habiba Alcindor.

Kareem's second child bears his name, a son named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Jr. Born on Aug. 23, 1976, Kareem Jr. is his and Habiba's second child together. Like his father, Kareem Jr. took an interest in basketball, but that eventually pivoted to acting. Per his IMDb, Kareem Jr. has had roles on the likes of Stevie TV, Half & Half, and The Loop. Kareem's third child with Habiba is a daughter named Sultana Abdul-Jabbar. Born in April 1979, little is known about her otherwise.