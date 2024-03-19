Home > News > Human Interest Karen McDougal Claims She and Donald Trump Once Had a Beautiful Love-Filled Affair "He followed me around like a puppy dog, trying to get my attention," said Karen McDougal about meeting Donald Trump. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 10:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Karen McDougal

According to the Associate Press, Trump and those associated with him stand "accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign: to two women to suppress information about extramarital sexual encounters they said they had with years earlier, and to a onetime Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of of wedlock."

One of the women is a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal, who also claims she and Trump were involved in an affair that lasted ten months back in 2006. Specific details of her relationship with the former president will not be examined when she is called to testify during his New York criminal trial, per CNN. However, she has gone on record about their time together. Where is Karen McDougal now and what has she said about her affair with Trump? Let's get into all the nauseating details.

Source: Getty Images Karen McDougal in 2005 and Donald Trump in 2006

Where is Karen McDougal now? She is speaking out about the dangers of Breast Implant Illness.

Although the National Library of Medicine says breast implant illness is not an "accepted clinical entity due to the lack of sound literature on the subject," there are still symptoms many women have connected to breast implants. They include but are not limited to "fatigue, anxiety, chronic pain, and exacerbation of endocrine, autonomic, and peripheral nervous system dysfunction." On McDougal's own website, she shares her story about removing her own breast implants after years of chronic illness.

In 1996 at the age of 25, McDougal got saline breast implants which increased her breast size from 34B to a 34D. Seven years later her health issues began. She told Arizona's Family Magazine in September 2017 that friends and family jokingly called her the "healthiest sick person" they knew. She was repeatedly told by doctors that her implants were fine but when she was in so much pain she couldn't get out of bed, McDougal looked into getting explant surgery which she did in 2017.

McDougal told Medical Daily that after her implants were removed, she felt better. Her years-long experience battling various illnesses while being told by doctors that her breast implants were not the issue was enough to motivate McDougal to speak about the issue. Her website is comprised of information about breast implant illness as well as stories from other women who suffered similarly. She turned her tragedy into a compassionate passion.

Karen McDougal says she and Donald Trump were very much in love.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail in May 2023, McDougal went into excruciating detail about her relationship with Trump. They met in 2006 when Trump was at the height of his reality television fame. The former president was attending a pool party at the Playboy mansion when he spotted the Playboy playmate. "He followed me around like a puppy dog, trying to get my attention," she told the outlet. He asked his bodyguard to get her number and a few days later they were on a date.

They ate steak and mashed potatoes at the bungalow where Trump was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Although McDougal had no plans to sleep with Trump, her plans changed. Afterwards he offered to pay her which caused McDougal to scream, "I'm not that kind of girl!" Despite that faux pas, she agreed to see him again. Soon they were seeing each other at least five times a month behind Melania's back, who had recently given birth to Baron Trump.