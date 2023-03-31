Home > News > Politics Source: Twitter / @dieworkwear; Twitter/ @jaggedtrain Donald Trump Indictment Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter By Kelly Corbett Mar. 31 2023, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET

Well, this is a first in presidential history. A grand jury in New York voted to indict former president Donald Trump on multiple charges on March 30, 2023. The exact charges are unknown, but the jury was focused on a hush money payment that Trump associate Michael Cohen previously made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

The payment was intended to silence Daniels after she claimed that she and Trump had an affair in 2006. Cohen was believed to have paid her $130,000 of his own money, which he was later reimbursed for by Trump. After Trump's indictment was announced, the former president released a statement regarding the verdict.

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history...The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference... I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden... we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Joseph Tacopina, who is one of Trump's attorneys, told CBS News via text that Trump's legal team expects him to surrender to authorities "likely Tuesday," following discussions with the Manhattan DA's office until late Thursday night. While we wait for that, let's take a look at some memes as the internet clearly couldn't hold back from making cracks at this situation. I mean, how often does a U.S. president get indicted?

Donald Trump indictment memes run rampant on Twitter.

The Twitter comedians came out to play after hearing the news of former president Trump's indictment. Or perhaps we should say the indictment of former Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star, as the account @DiscussingFilm jested.

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

Other folks made up their own names for Trump.

oh cool crimey von crimerschmidt was finally indicted pic.twitter.com/j7jtGVE4Li — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 30, 2023

And even the the folks who usually steer away from politics contributed to the conversation.

me walking into trump's trial to celebrate and learn about law pic.twitter.com/9jhUJzDBKw — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 30, 2023

For many, this was viewed as a highlight in Trump's career.

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 30, 2023

A true moment of celebration!

arriving to the trump indictment party pic.twitter.com/KY7yqqGkzR — jessa (@directedbyrian) March 30, 2023

And oof, maybe Trump should have been indicted for his spelling first.

Trump posts on Truth Social that he has been "INDICATED." pic.twitter.com/GORUzWHboG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 30, 2023