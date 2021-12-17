'Real Housewives of Miami' Introduced Us to Karent Sierra –– What's Her Net Worth?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 17 2021, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
From being one of the most well-known celebrity dentists alive to being a star on The Real Housewives of Miami, it seems Karent Sierra is already making a huge name for herself. She currently has a following of 38,600 followers on Instagram where she’s given herself the nickname of “wanderluster."
In other words, it’s obvious she loves to take luxurious vacations every now and then when she isn't busy working. Traveling around the globe and spending time with her loved ones is made possible thanks to her awesome net worth. Here’s what you should know about Karent’s current net worth.
What is Karent Sierra's net worth?
Having a career in the dental field typically means a person is doing pretty financially well, since dental care is such an important part of healthcare. Karent spends time helping celebrity patients with their teeth issues, and she earns a pretty penny for it. Celebrities are probably very picky about who they choose to be their dentist since they need total confidentiality and privacy with their medical records. Plenty of celebrities trust Karent to get the job done in a professional manner.
Karent is a well-established cosmetic dentist who works at an office in Coral Gables, Fla. Her dental practice is considered upscale and high-end with massage chairs, headphones, flat screens, and personal iPods patients can utilize while receiving dental services. There aren’t too many dental offices that provide this many amenities and benefits! This is a huge reason Karent stands out among the competition.
She’s also one of the newest cast members on Real Housewives of Miami, which is good news for the show's producers. The first season got a lot of negative feedback and received horribly low ratings. In an attempt to turn things around in the second season, the producers decided to re-cast most of the housewives. One of the new women added to the lineup happens to be Karent. Interestingly enough, she doesn’t actually count as a "housewife" because she isn’t married!
Here are more details about Karent Sierra's net worth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karent currently has a net worth of $400,000 thanks to her dental career, reality TV career, acting career, modeling career, and work as a spokesperson for Colgate Toothpaste. Her choice to appear on RHOM stems from the fact that she’d like to prove wealthy and intelligent women exist in the world without having negative motives.
She wants to show that you don’t have to be filled with Botox or willing to backstab your best friend in order to make it far on a reality TV show like RHOM. On her Instagram, Karent shares a link to a foundation called Sharing Smiles that she’s connected to. She encourages her fans and followers to donate money so that underprivileged children in both Miami Dade County and in Kenya are able to receive dental care.
The foundation also helps children living in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and India. It’s obvious Karent is an extremely generous, kind hearted, and successful individual.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami come out on Peacock on Thursdays.