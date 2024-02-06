Influencer Karissa Collins Is (In)Famous for Having Over 10 Kids... With More on the Way

Have you ever wondered about those reality shows about married couples with abnormally large families? They'll usually have "and counting" in the title, suggesting that even if the family already consists of more than a dozen children, the family is obligated to account for more in the future. That kind of lifestyle can't be easy, especially when the mother ends up in a constant state of new pregnancies. That implied stress has seemingly been lost on the Collins family.

The Collins family, whose social media is typically run by matriarch Karissa Collins, has garnered plenty of attention over the years given how many kids she has. Having gotten married in May 2007, she and her husband would go on to have over 10 children. For anyone keeping track, that's practically a new child almost every year since 2009 with at least one more on the way as of 2024. Their family structure has invited some backlash, but here's what we know about their kids so far.

Karissa Collins and her husband have had new children almost every year since getting married.

Without the controversial contractual obligation of a reality show order, Karissa Collins has apparently taken it upon herself and her husband to have children on a near-annual basis. She first got married to Manrdrae Cardell Collins, a manger at Mercedes Benz Financial Services, in 2007. In 2009, they welcomed their first child, a daughter Anissa Beth. Shortly after in 2011, Karissa gave birth to their first son, Andrae Cardell.

While the idea of two kids within two years isn't exactly cause for concern, the family has only gotten bigger at a distressingly regular pace. Annistan Breanne was born into the family in November 2012, with Anjalie "Lele" Brielle following just over a year later in December 2013. In July 2015, the family welcomed Ande Brooklyn, with Aynjel Belle following in December 2016. After a brief hiatus from pregnancy in 2017, Karissa came back in full force with Ansyr Blue in 2018 and Anchor Christian in 2019.

Anthym Bliss Collins was born later on January 2021. After a tragic miscarriage in 2022, Karissa gave birth once again to Armor Courage in February 2023. That's over 10 kids in 16 years of marriage. And since no one asked, Karissa has become pregnant yet again. In early February 2024, Karissa announced on TikTok that she was expecting the family's 11th child. The baby is reportedly due in August 2024.

The Collins family has garnered attention on platforms like YouTube.

The Collins' current family structure, including their 2024 pregnancy, has been met with mixed reactions on their social media platforms. In response to Karissa's latest pregnancy announcement on TikTok, many TikTokers voiced their concerns at the rate at which Karissa and Mandrae keep having kids. One person wrote, "They need to sleep in separate rooms at this point." Another person joked, "Is [having kids] a hobby I don't know about?" On their official YouTube, comments are even turned off.