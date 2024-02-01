Home > Viral News > Influencers Austin McBroom Is Getting His Master's Degree and Creating Content About It Where did Austin McBroom go to college? In 2024, he decided to pursue his Ph.D. in psychology, but he's still focused on content creation. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 1 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

It's safe to say that content creator Austin McBroom has had quite an eventful life and career. Having previously played professional basketball in the NCAA, he achieved internet celebrity status as part of The ACE Family. He posted vlogs and content with his kids and his wife at the time. As of this writing, The ACE Family has over 18 million subscribers and millions of followers on other social media platforms like Instagram. However, his content has shifted in 2024.

In mid-January 2024, Austin announced that he and his wife, Catherine Paiz, were getting divorced. Although he revealed that the two of them would "remain a team when it comes to [their] kids," they would be separating as amicably as possible. While Austin has experienced some form of controversy since the separation, he decided to return to college to earn a Ph.D. Where did he originally go to college and what are his educational prospects now? Here's what we know.

Austin McBroom is returning to college and he's creating content about it.

Shortly after his divorce, Austin announced that he would be returning to college on Snapchat Live, with fans subsequently posting the footage to platforms like TikTok. Austin revealed that he would be attending the University of California in Los Angeles, California to study psychology. He plans to earn his master's degree and a Ph.D. after that. He then brought his followers on a tour of his first day of classes.

Part of his first day still included creating humorous content, including one video in which he reportedly pretended to have an emotional breakdown trying to locate his classroom. Fans have also caught glimpses of Austin all over campus, with some even snapping selfies with him.

Where did Austin McBroom go to college before?

Austin was accepted into UCLA thanks to the degree he earned at his previous college. While competing within the NCAA, Austin attended several different universities. According to Eastern Washington University Athletics, he spent his freshman year at Central Michigan where he played for the Chippewas. He transferred to Saint Louis University where he played for the Billikens. He earned his degree at Eastern Washington University and majored in communications.