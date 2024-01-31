Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok These Controversial Images of Jett and Campbell Puckett Have People Less-Than-Surprised Though neither Jett nor Campbell "Pookie" Puckett have publicly stated their political views, these images of them suggest what side they may vote on. By Sara Belcher Jan. 31 2024, Published 6:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@campbellhuntpuckett

It's hard to scroll through TikTok without coming across at least one couple that either makes you jealous of love or cringe involuntarily. Viewers are on the fence about where they stand with Jett and Campbell "Pookie" Puckett. Though Campbell has been making social media content for years, her platforms have recently started to blow up as she's begun including her husband in her videos.

In one particularly viral video, Jett admires Campbell as she's showing off her outfit for an evening date, in which Jett lovingly says "Pookie looks absolutely amazing." Campbell is wearing a chic all-black outfit, and as she details each piece Jett stands back to admire her. The video now has more than 6.6 million views on the app and has started a trend of others using the same audio to show off their own partners.

Jett has since become a bit of an internet celebrity for his adoration of "Pookie," as he always affectionately refers to her, and though his work history makes it clear that he is capable of providing, some are wondering about the newly famous couple's politics.

Jett and Campbell dressed as Melania and Donald Trump for Halloween one year.

There have been a handful of controversial images going around the internet about the couple, all of them insinuating that Jett and Campbell hold more conservative political views. In one photo circulating on Reddit, "Pookie" and Jett dressed as Melania and Donald Trump, assumingly as a Halloween costume.

"This photo speaks for itself I think..." the original poster commented on the image. Though the couple now lives in Pennsylvania, Jett attended undergrad at the University of Georgia and Campbell attended the University of Mississippi. Both of these schools have been at the center of various racist controversies over the years, and because of this few in the replies are shocked to see images like this circulating.

Source: Reddit/u/Fluffy-Soup3969 Campbell and Jett Puckett (left) posed with another couple dressed as Kylie and Tyga

"Are y'all really surprised? lol I assumed this already," one user commented, while another wrote, "I’ve never been less shocked in my life."

There have been some other photos leaked of Campbell online, with some claiming here are images of her attending a "dinner put on by her sorority where they cosplayed [as] slave owners." Though we were unable to find those images specifically, another Redditor posted an image of Campbell at a party in college that pictured the Confederate flag in the background.

@jordantalexander The thing is, those photos didn’t come out of thin air or when #campbellpuckett first started to get recognition on this app. Someone sat and waited till she seemed to be “tiktokfamous” and wanted to humble her. Who was at the expense, though? This is the outragefarmingI’m always talking about. It’s annoying that POC, usually 🖤 peoples, feelings are just collateral damage. Idk what Campbell may do, if she does anything, about this. I’m not calling for anything of her either. Again, I’m tired. I just hope that people start to discern when they’re sitting on pertinent information, or just trying to tear someone else down and don’t care who they affect in the process. . ccommentaryllifestylebloggeriinfluencerw#whatwasthereason ♬ original sound - Jordan T. Alexander

Of course, neither of these anecdotes is a clear indication of Campbell's personal political leanings. Former Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell faced cancelation after receiving the final rose from Matt James when images were leaked of her at an Antebellum plantation-themed party in college. Following the incident, she publicly stated that her eventual understanding of the racist history behind such parties led to her decision to leave Greek life.