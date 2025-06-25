What We Know About the Parents of Karmelo Anthony, Teen Accused of Killing Austin Metcalf "Three years ago, my family moved to north Texas, searching for a better life." By Ivy Griffith Published June 25 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Fox 4, Facebook / @Drew Anthony

An altercation at a high school track meet in April turned deadly as 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony allegedly stabbed and killed his fellow athlete, Austin Metcalf. Karmelo was arrested for Austin's death and has now been indicted.

But as the world watches in shock as they learn why this young man allegedly killed Austin, many are wondering: Who are Karmelo's parents? Here's what we know about his mom, Kayla Hayes, and his father, Drew Anthony.

Here's what we know about the parents of Karmelo Anthony.

Karmelo and Austin attended the same high school track meet on April 2, 2025, in Frisco, Texas, when they allegedly got into an altercation and Karmelo is said to have fatally stabbed Austin, per USAToday. It's a shocking crime involving a young man with such a promising future ahead. So what kind of parents raised a son who could allegedly commit such a crime? Here's what we know.

Karmelo's mom is named Kayla Hayes, and his dad is Drew Anthony. Drew doesn't have his current employment listed on his Facebook page, but he was a former General Sales Manager at Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Kayla, who is a stay-at-home-mom, is a little more private than Drew, but he has shared many pictures of their family.

By all appearances on Facebook, they're a typical family. Karmelo has several siblings, and they appear to live a charmed life, with photos showing family vacations, a lavish home, and expensive luxuries like fancy cars. In a press interview delivered after Karmelo's arrest, Kayla shared, "Three years ago, my family moved to North Texas, searching for a better life." She described a loving family with all the tools to succeed, making Karmelo's alleged actions all the more nonsensical.

Karmelo's arrest has sparked fury online, but not for the reasons you might think.

Karmelo was arrested on April 2 and was formally indicted by a grand jury on June 24, 2025, for the charge of murder. When police took Karmelo into custody, he allegedly raised his hands and explained, "I was protecting myself." Later, a rattled Karmelo asked officers, "Is he going to be OK?" (via USAToday). The teen is claiming self-defense to explain his actions.

But the internet is not so sure. Some have claimed that the media ignored the alleged murder because it did not "fit a narrative." On X (formerly Twitter), the cry "Justice for Austin" has garnered significant attention. Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf, has spoken out, praising his son as a leader and lauding his "commitment" and "sheer grit."

On Karmelo's arrest, he explained, "With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back" (via USAToday). The entire incident has divided people into camps about the differences in how stories are covered in the news.

Karmelo Anthony posted the photo on the right just hours before st*bbing Austin Metcalf to de*th. The other photo was shared six weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/xC5ipTc7U2 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 3, 2025 Source: X / @unlimited_ls