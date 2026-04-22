Kash Patel Says ‘Bring It On’ in $250M Defamation Case as 25+ Sources Fuel Drinking Claims "I've never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on. I'll see you in court." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 22 2026, 5:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Kash Patel

Kash Patel appeared to hint at a smear campaign during a press conference on Tuesday. After reports emerged that the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has an alcohol abuse problem, Patel lashed out at media outlets and tagged them as "fake news mafia.” Patel has taken the matter to court and filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit on Monday against The Atlantic and its reporter, Sarah Fitzpatrick. He accuses the magazine of publishing a disparaging article about him.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel and Todd Blanche

The article goes on about Patel’s drinking problem and claims that he has been drinking while on duty. Fitzpatrick writes, “... Patel, according to multiple current officials, as well as former officials who have stayed close to him, is deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy. He has good reasons to think so—including some having to do with what witnesses described to me as bouts of excessive drinking.”

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She further alleges, “He is erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence, according to the more than two dozen people I interviewed about Patel’s conduct, including current and former FBI officials, staff at law-enforcement and intelligence agencies, hospitality-industry workers, members of Congress, political operatives, lobbyists, and former advisers.”

Kash Patel Responds to Media Allegations and Takes Legal Action

Patel said on Tuesday that he has never drunk on the job. He also claims that the malicious article is proof that he has been doing a good job as the Director of the FBI and that no hit piece can tarnish his reputation, as his work speaks for itself.​ He said, “I'm on the job. I'm the first one in. I'm the last one out. I'm like an everyday American who loves his country, loves the sport of hockey.”

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FBI director Kash Patel has filed a $250M lawsuit against the Atlantic over a story alleging that he “has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.”



In a statement Monday, the Atlantic said: “We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we… pic.twitter.com/zwzwtNvdDt — Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2026 Source: X Kash Patel takes The Atlantic to court SOURCE: X/@VARIETY

He added, "I've never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on. I'll see you in court." "This FBI director has been on the job twice as many days as every director before me,” Patel said.

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Patel got almost angry when a reporter asked him about the time he was unable to log in to the system, as highlighted in the article. ​He snapped back, saying, “The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened, and I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so."​

Kash Patel’s colleagues are alarmed by what they describe as erratic behavior and excessive drinking—conduct that could cost him his job, Sarah Fitzpatrick reports. She spoke with more than two dozen people with knowledge of his conduct, some of whom described it as a… — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 17, 2026 Source: X The original article by The Atlantic SOURCE:X/@THEATLANTIC

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Patel was accompanied by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also strongly criticized The Atlantic’s reporting style. He told reporters that, although he hadn’t read the entire article thoroughly, it contained completely false statements. ​He further pointed out that the article refers to unnamed sources and questioned their authenticity. “My concerns are completely around the anonymous reporting that comes forth constantly,” he added.