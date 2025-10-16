Kat Stickler Rumored to Be Dating Major Star — Here's a Look at Her Relationship History Kat quipped that a bob is a "tell-tale sign of a relationship gone bad." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @katstickler

When stars collide, it immediately stirs intrigue. Such is the case for influencer Kat Stickler and a superstar musician she is rumored to be dating. Although Kat has kept people guessing, fans are pretty sure they know who she's dating these days.

But what about her relationship history? Although she shares much of her life on social media, that's one area where she lives pretty lowkey. So, here's a look at what we know about her relationship history, including the Hollywood hunk that fans are certain Kat's getting serious with.

Here's a look at Kat Stickler's relationship history.

Although Kat's relationship status is a bit of a mystery these days, she has been in some serious relationships in the past. She was married to Mike Stickler in 2019, and they welcomed a baby girl together, Kat's only child so far. They unfortunately called it quits in 2021, per Bollywood Shaadis.

From there, Kat seemingly jumped into a relationship with Cameron Winter, before briefly dating Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick. But none of these relationships seemed to have endurance, and now she's being linked to an entirely new man.

Although, if you ask Kat, she would say that things aren't quite what fans assume them to be. What exactly does that mean? Let's take a look.

Is Kat dating superstar singer John Mayer?

So, that brings us up to 2025, when Kat was romantically linked with one of the biggest music superstars of the last few decades: singer John Mayer. The two were spotted out and about in public together, and fans believe they've got something going on.

However, Kat seemed to put rumors of their relationship to rest during a GRWM video she shared to social media. Off camera, a friend asked, "Kat, are you single?" To which she replied, "Yeah, I already told you [that I’m single],” she said while putting on earrings. “I cut all my hair off — out of the blue one day. You think I just did that for no reason? It holds memories" (excerpts via Us Weekly).

She joked, "Look, at the distance between my shoulder and my hair? OK, I thought you knew me better than that. This was a cry for help.” And later added that a bob is a "tell-tale sign of a relationship gone bad." And, as everyone knows, cutting one's hair is an integral part of healing from a rocky relationship.

She confused fans further, in late September, by posting a video of herself with a mystery man, who clearly wasn't John Mayer. She captioned the video, "To love & be loved."