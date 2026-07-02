Reality TV Made Kate Gosselin Famous, Why She’s Still Paying For It Reality TV Never Lets You Leave By Dan Clarendon Published July 2 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Kate Gosselin posted an anodyne TikTok this week about her rescue dog Koda, showing off a minor foot injury she had picked up and updating her followers on the dog's latest adventures. It did not stay that way for long. Her son challenged her to a lie detector test. And the whole thing fell apart in the comments.

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Her son Collin Gosselin, 22, one of the sextuplets who starred on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8 from toddlerhood onwards, appeared last weekend on the Strange McKnights YouTube channel and invited his estranged mother to sit down with him, both of them hooked up to polygraphs, and answer questions about his childhood.

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Specifically about his allegation that Kate zip-tied his hands and feet and locked him in a basement when he was a child. "I would like to invite my mom to do a lie detector test," he said. "Mom, if you're listening to this, we would ask about the zip ties." He has a memoir coming.

In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood lands October 13, and the book's synopsis promises detail that goes well beyond anything he has said publicly so far, including claims he was locked in a basement cell and force-fed a cocktail of antipsychotic drugs.