Kate Middleton Goes Blonde, but the Change May Not Have Been Intentional "Kate's new lighter hair looks stunning — so fresh and elegant." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 25 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Anytime a member of the British Royal Family changes their appearance, you can bet people will take notice. So when Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, headed to Sunday service on Aug. 24, 2025, at Crathie Kirk in Scotland with Prince William and their three boys in the car, paparazzi snapped photos of a noticeably lighter-haired Kate.

Article continues below advertisement

She had previously worn darker brown locks with golden undertones, but now her hair appears to be a shade of blonde, prompting many to wonder what inspired the change. According to one hair expert, the color change may not have actually been intentional. Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton’s new hair color shows subtle hints of blonde.

Source: Mega

Kate Middleton debuted lighter locks at the end of August 2025 when she and her family attended a Sunday church service in Scotland. It was a subtle change from her usual brownish-golden hair, but one that didn’t go unnoticed.

Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t go full blonde; if that’s what you’re thinking, it’s more like just a few shades lighter than her normal brown, leaning toward a caramel-blonde hue. While you might assume she decided to lighten her hair just because fall is around the corner, one expert says the change is likely more natural than chemical, thanks to sun exposure.

Article continues below advertisement

Freelance stylist Sarah Gadsden told DailyMail that since the family had been vacationing around the Greek islands over the summer on their superyacht, Kate’s time in the sun and salt water could have naturally lightened her hair, “creating the perfect starting point for her next salon visit.” With her hair already lighter, her hairdresser could then lighten the color even more using fewer chemicals.

So the subtle blonde shade may not have been fully intentional, they could be the result of sun exposure, with her stylist seeing it as the perfect opportunity “to go a few shades blonder.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton’s new, lighter locks may be a clever way to blend in a few grays.

It’s not entirely clear why Kate leaned more toward blonde than brown with her new hair color, but the same stylist who spoke with Daily Mail suggested that “she’s made a thoughtful shift in her hair colour strategy.” At 43, it’s likely a few grays have started appearing as most people start to notice them in their mid-30s, though it can vary, according to AARP.

Article continues below advertisement

To reduce the amount of maintenance needed to keep those grays hidden, Kate may have gone lighter instead of darker. Anyone who’s dyed their hair knows that darker shades make lighter strands stand out more, while greys blend more naturally with blonde. So in a way, her new hair color could be both unintentional and intentional, a mix of naturally sun-lightened hair and a clever way to reduce the appearance of greys.