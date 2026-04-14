'The Pitt' Star Katherine LaNasa Met Her Husband on the Set of 'Big Love' Katherine's husband, Grant Show, talked about how proud is of her on The Emmy's red carpet. By Risa Weber Published April 14 2026, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Katherine LaNasa is most widely recognized for her role on HBO's hit medical drama The Pitt. However, Katherine has been honing her skills for at least 30 years. Before she became Charge Nurse Dana Evans, Katherine appeared in Three Sisters, Love Monkey, 12 Miles of Bad Road, and Deception, as well as Valentine's Day, Alfie, The Campaign, and Daredevil: Born Again.

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Katherine is finally getting recognition for her hard work, and her husband, Grant Show, is making sure she gets her flowers. Katherine thanked her husband and family during her Emmy acceptance speech, leading many to be curious about her personal life. Here's what we know about her kids and marriages.

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Katherine LaNasa has been married three times; here's what we know about her exes.

Katherine was married to actor/director Dennis Hopper from 1989 to 1992. Dennis Hopper was known for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause, Easy Rider, Blue Velvet, and Hoosiers, per IMDb. When they wed, Katherine was 22, and Dennis was 53, according to Remind Magazine. Katherine was his fourth wife.

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She told The New York Times about the experience of being married to him in 2025, saying, "I would go to dinners at Roddy McDowall’s, and there would be Lauren Bacall and Bette Davis and Liza Minnelli. It was bananas ... I also got a whole education. There is no there there. People at the top feel rejected and not good enough and slighted, and they’re still having to scrap. You’re at the top for the very little moment that you’re at the top." Katherine and Dennis divorced in 1992.

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In 1998, Katherine married actor French Stewart. They met when Katherine guest-starred on his sitcom, 3rd Rock From the Sun, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. They both starred in the TV movie Murder at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Katherine said that they worked well together and that French pushed her to make more "out there" choices while acting. They divorced in 2009.

Katherine LaNasa is now married to actor Grant Show.

She and Grant got married in August 2012. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Katherine told the story of how they met. They ran into each other on the set of Big Love and chatted there, but didn't get together at the time because Katherine's ex had just passed away. Six months later, they met again, and she gave him her phone number. However, she gave him her work phone number by accident, so when he texted her, he thought she was playing "hard-to-get."

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Katherine later emailed Grant and then finally gave him her correct number. They began texting and hit it off. Grant started his acting career on Soap Operas, and has been on Melrose Place and Dynasty. He also appeared in Devious Maids, The Family, Generations, Private Practice, and, of course, Big Love, according to IMDb.

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When Katherine was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Pitt, Grant gushed about his wife on the red carpet. He told Entertainment Tonight, "You have no idea how proud I am. Just saying that is gonna make me cry … She works harder than anyone I know. I’ve watched her work and work and work and knock on the door and knock on the door. And then finally get recognized for what she has been doing for 35 years. It’s just a real joy."

Katherine LaNasa has two kids.

Katherine had her son, Henry Hopper (a.k.a. Henry Lee Hopper), with her ex-husband Dennis Hopper in 1990. Henry is an actor and painter. He has been in Restless, The Color of Time, and Snapshot. Katherine later had a daughter, Eloise, with her current husband, Grant Show. Eloise was born in March 2013.

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