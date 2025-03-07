What Is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of Hollywood Royalty Katherine Schwarzenegger is the oldest daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and renowned journalist and author Maria Shriver. By Danielle Jennings Published March 7 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood is filled with nepo babies that are descendants of entertainment royalty — but many of them, like Kathrine Schwarzenegger, have established their own successful careers and net worth separate from their well-connected family ties.

Katherine is the oldest daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and renowned journalist and author Maria Shriver. After keeping a relatively low profile and staying out of the spotlight, she went on to write multiple books after graduating college from the University of Southern California in 2012, according to Teen Vogue.

What is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Katherine’s net worth is an estimated $10 million. The bulk of her personal wealth comes from her successful writing career with several published works under her belt. Her first book, Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back, was published in 2010, per the outlet. I Just Graduated…Now What? followed in 2014, and her children’s book Maverick and Me hit shelves in 2017.

2020 saw the release of The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, and in 2023 her second children’s book, Good Night, Sister, was released.

Katherine married a Hollywood actor.

In 2018, following his divorce from actress Anna Faris, actor Chris Pratt and Katherine began dating. In January 2018, after less than a year of dating, the couple announced they were engaged, according to PEOPLE. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Chris wrote in a photo of the two sharing their engagement news, per the outlet.

In June 2019, the pair officially tied the knot, getting married in Montecito, Calif., among family and friends, PEOPLE reported at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional,” Katherine and Chris said in a joint statement following their nuptials.

”We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us,” the couple said.

The couple quickly became parents.

In August 2020, a little over a year after they were married, Katherine and Chris welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria. Second daughter, Eloise Christina followed two years later in May 2022. The couple announced the birth of their third child, and first son, Ford Fitzgerald, in November 2024, per PEOPLE.