Kathleen Kennedy's Net Worth Proves She's One of the Best Producers in Hollywood Kennedy is stepping down from her role at Lucasfilm in 2025. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 25 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Few Hollywood producers have had a more incredible career than Kathleen Kennedy. Although she's best known today for being the president of Lucasfilm (a role she is now stepping away from), Kathleen has been in Hollywood for decades, and has had a hand in producing some of the most successful movies of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Given her track record of success as a producer, and her ability to shepherd unwieldy projects to the screen, many wanted to know more about how much her overall net worth is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Kathleen Kennedy's net worth?

Kathleen Kennedy reportedly has a net worth of $300 million, which is an eye-popping number. It's hardly a surprise, though, given that she had a hand in several of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Before producing the recent Star Wars projects, which have made plenty of money in and of themselves, she was a producer on E.T., The Sixth Sense, and Jurassic Park, three mega-hits.

Kathleen Kennedy Producer Net worth: $300 million Kathleen Kennedy is one of the most successful producers in the history of Hollywood. She produced the Star Wars sequel trilogy for Lucas film and also produced E.T. and Jurassic Park as a frequent collaborator of Steven Spielberg. She has produced five of the 50 highest-grossing movies of all time and has been nominated for Best Picture eight times. Birthdate: June 5, 1953 Birthplace: Berkely, Calif. Father: Donald R. Kennedy Mother: Dione Marie

Article continues below advertisement

Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down at Lucasfilm.

Interest in Kathleen's net worth has spiked following the news that she is stepping down as the head of Lucasfilm after more than a decade in the job. She has told associates that she plans to retire by the end of 2025 after first coming into the company in 2012 after Disney purchased the rights to Star Wars for $4 billion. Her tenure at Lucasfilm has been filled with controversy, mainly from toxic fans who did not like the direction she took the Star Wars franchise.

Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly stepping down from her role as President of Lucasfilm by the end of 2025



(via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/lKEcPPMY9m — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 25, 2025 Source: Twitter/@CultureCrave

Article continues below advertisement

While there have been mixed results in terms of Star Wars projects under Kennedy, it's hard to argue that her tenure was bad for Disney's bottom line. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a $2 billion juggernaut in and of itself that single-handedly made people believe that Star Wars could be good again.

While reception to Star Wars projects has been more muted since then, the notion that Kathleen was some "wokester" whose entire goal was to ruin Star Wars is simply untrue. It's also worth remembering that George Lucas, the man who had total control of Star Wars before Kathleen took over, made three prequel movies that were widely reviled upon their release.