Kathleen Kennedy Reportedly Set to Leave Her Role as President of Lucasfilm

Since taking over as president of Lucasfilm in 2012, Kathleen Kennedy has faced intense backlash from fans and critics. Her reputation in the entertainment industry has become tarnished, especially with Star Wars fans often blaming her for the franchise's failures.

Criticism of her leadership has persisted over the years, with many fans demanding she be fired. After years of pressure, it appears the fanatics may finally get their wish, as Kathleen Kennedy's time at Lucasfilm appears to be nearing its end.



Why is Kathleen Kennedy stepping down at Lucasfilm?

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, Puck News reported that Kathleen Kennedy will step down as president of Lucasfilm by the end of 2025. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Kennedy has already informed both Disney and her close friends and associates about her decision to leave.

However, neither Disney, Lucasfilm, nor Kennedy herself have addressed the news, leaving room for further speculation. While there has been talk for years about Kennedy potentially departing, Puck News has revealed that she originally planned to step down in 2024. In fact, she had even scheduled an exit interview with a journalist but ultimately decided to remain for one more year.

Kathleen Kennedy reportedly wants to work with her husband, Frank Marshall, more.

For now, though, it's best to approach this news with a grant of salt, as Kathleen could very well continue her tenure at Lucasfilm for several more years, despite the rumors. The reason behind the legendary film producer's potential departure remains unclear, but there are a few possible factors at play. One key consideration is her age — she will be 72 in June 2025 — and Kathleen is likely ready to retire.

In addition, Puck News reported that Kathleen has been "telegraphing" her departure. She recently sold her Malibu home with her husband, film producer/director Frank Marshall, and she has also sold some of her art. Kathleen even allegedly chatted with friends about her interest in working with Frank more.

Plus, Kathleen has also received numerous career honors lately, including awards from the Austin Film Festival, the American Society of Cinematographers, and even the Oscar Wilde Awards. While receiving such accolades is very common for industry veterans, the timing of these recognitions certainly feels like a kind of "farewell tour," further fueling the rumors that her time at Lucasfilm may be drawing to a close sooner rather than later.

Who will replace Kathleen Kennedy as president of Lucasfilm?

At the time of writing, there has been no official comment regarding Kathleen Kennedy's potential successor as president of Lucasfilm. However, there's the belief that Disney film chief Alan Bergman could turn to Dave Filoni or Jon Favreau, given their success in delivering some of the most well-received and fan-favorite Star Wars projects in recent years.







Dave Filoni, in particular, has emerged as a frontrunner among fans. As Lucasfilm's chief creative officer, Dave has been instrumental in shaping the modern Star Wars saga. His deep passion for the franchise and commitment to restoring its legacy have earned him widespread admiration.