Who Is Kathy Fang’s Husband? The Food Network Star Has Her Own Dynasty at Home
A new Food Network docuseries, Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, unveils the behind-the-scenes dynamics between Chef Kathy Fang and her restaurant’s staff. Kathy, a culinary chef, and restaurateur, co-owns the famous San Francisco restaurant Fang with her dad, the “godfather of Chinese cuisine,” Peter Fang.
Together, the father-daughter duo has become esteemed members of the Bay Area community for their longevity and innovation of Chinese cuisine. At the same time, viewers will see the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and the tension between Kathy and Peter, who tend to butt heads over their vision for Fang.
According to the docuseries’ press release on Food Network’s website, those familiar with Kathy’s work will also see more of her personal life. Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery, said that while Kathy is an “incredible chef” and entrepreneur, she’s also a wife and mom. So, who is Kathy Fang’s husband? Keep reading to find out everything we know!
Kathy Fang’s husband is a big name in the tech industry — who is he?
Kathy spent her life in the Bay Area, where she and her family have become “royalty” through the years. However, the Chopped Season 27 champion now has a “dynasty” with her husband, Caleb Sima.
Caleb and Kathy started dating around the 2010s and met in San Francisco. Kathy’s other half isn’t in the culinary business but is well-known in his own right. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked in cybersecurity since 1996 and is now the chief security officer for Robinhood, a cryptocurrency app. Many of his followers describe him as a “visionary in the information security field.”
Although Kathy and Caleb shine individually, the pair prioritize each other’s passions. When Caleb proposed in 2014, he knew food had to be at the center of their special night. After a failed attempt at proposing during their trip to Paris the year before, Caleb tried again in San Francisco and enlisted one of Kathy’s favorite chefs, Chef Gary Danko, to help him surprise Kathy with a faux holiday party.
“He arranged for a car to pick us up, and we arrived at a beautiful home hidden behind vines, something you would see out of an Architectural Digest Magazine or no, wait, a movie,” Kathy recalled on her website. “The house was impeccably done with interiors that was more romantic, sophisticated, and sexy than 'holiday festive.'"
Almost immediately, Kathy realized the event wasn’t a typical party for “VCs” (venture capitalists) as Caleb led her to believe. Eventually, Caleb revealed that the holiday event was a ploy to ask Kathy to marry him.
“As we had a glass of Champagne, we were notified that the guests were late and for us to walk out a block from the house to enjoy the incredible views,” the chef wrote. “As we walked up to the ledge, I see a fire pit, blankets, and candles everywhere … And there, my husband proposed, right above the city I grew up in and was born in.”
Do Kathy Fang and Caleb Sima have any children?
Following Caleb’s creative proposal, he and Kathy got married. Soon after their wedding, they welcomed their first child, Ava. Then, in 2020, Kathy gave birth to Neo.
Kathy often shares on her Instagram account that juggling her two children, husband, and career can sometimes be demanding. However, she’s lucky to have all of it; her kids even inspired another successful business.
In 2018, Kathy launched Bon Petite Baby, an organic baby food company that “prepares the nutrient- and flavor-packed fare and then freeze-dries it, yielding a concentrated powder.” The chef told Nob Hill Gazette that she created the food line after yearning to feed Ava “freshly made baby food” to enjoy.
New episodes of Chef Dynasty: House of Fang air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Food Network.