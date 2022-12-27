Golfing Champion Kathy Whitworth Has Died at Age 83

Champion golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced her death in a statement provided by Kathy's longterm partner, Betty Odle, on Dec. 27, 2022.

Kathy, who died on Dec. 24, is widely regarded as one of the best golfers of all time, with 88 wins on the LPGA Tour and six LPGA major championships.