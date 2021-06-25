Who Is Kayla Jean From Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'? What to Know About the Model

Your favorite steamy dating show is back!

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle follows a group of 10 insanely good-looking men and women who are competing for $100,000 and hopefully building deeper connections with the opposite sex.

But, while partying on an island with models in a beautiful vacation villa may seem like the ultimate summer fun, the biggest rule in this game is that the group is not allowed to engage in any sexual activity. And, that includes "heavy petting," kissing, and everything in between.