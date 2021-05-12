When Is Keisha Castle-Hughes Due? Here's an Estimation

New Zealand actress Keisha Castle-Hughes (known for her roles in FBI: Most Wanted and Game of Thrones) happily announced her pregnancy back in mid-February. "Thank you to my sisterhood for celebrating our Pēpī. We feel so deeply loved," she wrote in the caption, and showed off her growing baby bump. This is her and husband Donny Grahamer's first child together, which means Keisha's daughter is going to become a big sister!

In 2007, Keisha gave birth to her and then-boyfriend Bradley Hull's daughter. The couple split in 2007. These days, Keisha is elated about her growing family. She and Donny got married earlier in 2021.

What's Keisha Castle Hughes' due date?

It's unclear what Keisha Castle Hughes' exact due date is, since she didn't announce how far along she is in her pregnancy. Judging by her baby bump photos, it seems likely that her due date is sometime this summer, but this cannot be confirmed.

Keisha has previously opened up about having her first daughter and how, even though it wasn't planned and she felt that she was young to be a mother, she was still grateful. "It was completely unplanned, but having Felicity was the best thing that could ever have happened to me," she told Women's Weekly back in 2012.

Keisha and her eldest daughter, Felicity

She added, "For years, everyone had had a piece of me, telling me what to do, when and how to do it, how to spend my money, how to behave, what to wear,” she said. “[S]uddenly I had this little girl who was mine.”

She got even more personal in 2015 when speaking to Vanity Fair about people judging her for having a child too young and out of wedlock. “I kind of felt like a dirty girl who had done something wrong. I didn’t want to become the poster girl for teenage pregnancy, but I wasn’t focused on that or what other people were thinking. I just did the best I could," she said. And she did just that.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned and tell people is that having a baby is...not a roadblock,” she told Vanity Fair, adding, "Your life doesn’t have to stop. You can still get yourself educated and follow your dreams.” Keisha wasn't just saying that — she meant it. And she did follow her dreams. Not only did she play the iconic Obara Sand in Game of Thrones from 2015 to 2017, but she had a slew of roles leading up to her taking on the role of Special Agent Hana Gibson in FBI: Most Wanted.

Keisha turned 31 in March and shared a photo of herself and her bump, writing, "Featuring new rug & bump from my very kind and patient husband."

Back in October, Keisha shared beautiful photos from her wedding in New York City. She simply captioned the photos, "Donny & Keisha. 10.01.2021."